Myositis Therapeutics Market Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights about 18+ Companies and 20+ Pipeline Drugs

The "Myositis - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 18+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Myositis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



"Myositis - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Myositis pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Myositis treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Myositis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Myositis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Myositis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Myositis.



Myositis Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Myositis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Myositis Emerging Drugs

PF-06823859: Pfizer



PF-06823859 is a potent, selective, humanised immunoglobulin 1-neutralising monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is administered through intravenous injection and acts by targeting interferon beta 1 (IFNB1). In the Phase II study, the drug was generally safe and well tolerated, and significantly decreased muscle enzyme levels (CK) in patients with muscle-predominant refractory moderate-to-severe Dermatomyositis (DM). Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Myositis.



M5049: Merck KGaA



M5049, also known as Enpatoran, is a small molecule drug currently being investigated for its potential to treat various inflammatory conditions, including myositis. This drug acts as an antagonist to Toll-like receptors 7 and 8 (TLR7/8), which are involved in the immune response, particularly in conditions characterized by excessive inflammation. The drug is undergoing Phase II clinical trials specifically targeting dermatomyositis and polymyositis, both forms of inflammatory myopathies. These trials are designed to evaluate the drug's efficacy and safety in patients suffering from these conditions.



RAY121: Chugai Pharmaceutical



RAY121 is an investigational therapeutic antibody that targets the classical complement pathway, specifically inhibiting complement C1s, which plays a role in inflammatory and autoimmune responses. RAY121 utilizes a novel recycling antibody technology developed by Chugai Pharmaceutical. This technology is designed to enhance the half-life of the drug in the bloodstream, potentially allowing for less frequent dosing while maintaining therapeutic efficacy. Currently, RAY121 is being evaluated in a Phase Ib clinical trial known as the RAINBOW Trial. This trial aims to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of RAY121 in patients with various autoimmune conditions, including Dermatomyositis and other disease.



Myositis: Therapeutic Assessment



Major Players in Myositis



There are approx. 18+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Myositis. The companies which have their Myositis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Pfizer.

Myositis: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Myositis therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Myositis drugs.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Myositis drugs?

How many Myositis drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Myositis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Myositis therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Myositis and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck KGaA

Abcuro, Inc.

Orphazyme

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.

Viela Bio

Paean Biotechnology Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Biotech

CSL Behring

Pfizer

Restem, LLC.

Roche

Key Products

Belimumab

M5049

ABC008

Abatacept

KZR-616

MEDI7734

PN-101

Ravulizumab

tocilizumab

PF-06823859

Ustekinumab

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Product Type

Myositis Report Insights

Myositis Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Myositis Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

