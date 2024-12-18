Myotonic Dystrophy Epidemiology Forecast Report 2034: Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myotonic Dystrophy - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers an in-depth understanding of Myotonic Dystrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology of Myotonic Dystrophy in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



For the purpose of designing the patient-based model for Myotonic Dystrophy, the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myotonic Dystrophy, Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myotonic Dystrophy, Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myotonic Dystrophy 1, Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myotonic Dystrophy, and Comorbidity Associated With Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myotonic Dystrophy in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan, from 2020 to 2034.



The analyst estimate that approximately 105 thousand Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myotonic Dystrophy were found in 2023 in the 7MM. As per estimates, the United States exhibited the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Myotonic Dystrophy, as compared to other 7MM countries. As per estimations, the Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myotonic Dystrophy in Japan was around 12,735 in 2023 and is projected to increase during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of smoking, improved diagnosis and increasing awareness among the patient population.



The analysis indicates that in 2023, the US had approximately 43,255 diagnosed cases of Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 and 10,815 cases of Myotonic Dystrophy Type 2. This data highlights a significant prevalence of both types in the population, underscoring the impact of Myotonic Dystrophy across diverse patient groups, with cases anticipated to rise as awareness and diagnostic efforts increase.



In 2023, the analyst reported a breakdown of Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 cases in the US, with nearly 540 congenital, 3,893 infantile, 1,515 juvenile, 39,686 adult-onset, and 8,435late-onset cases. This distribution reflects the varied onset across age groups, with the adult-onset form being the most common, presenting distinct clinical management challenges at each stage.



In Japan, the 2023 data shows nearly 1,565 cases of Myotonic Dystrophy among children and 11,170 cases among adults. This distribution underscores the considerable prevalence in both age groups, suggesting the need for targeted management strategies across age demographics to address varying disease impacts.



For 2023 in EU4 and the UK, the analyst reported nearly 5,550 cases with gastrointestinal symptoms, 4,858 with cardiac dysrhythmia, 4,510 with organic sleep disorders, 4,396 with muscle/ligament/fascia issues, 4,280 with general sleep disorders, 4,165 with other lung diseases, and 10,796 cases with other comorbidities, highlighting the disease's multisystem impact.

The analysis indicates that there were nearly 54,068 diagnosed prevalent cases of myotonic dystrophy in the United States in 2023. Projections suggest that these cases will continue to rise, with anticipated growth reaching notable levels by 2034.

The analysis shows that in 2023, there were approximately 31,290 diagnosed prevalent cases of Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 and nearly 7,270 cases of Myotonic Dystrophy Type 2 across the EU4 and the UK. These numbers are projected to rise over the forecast period (2024-2034), largely driven by enhanced awareness, which is expected to boost the diagnosed prevalence of Myotonic Dystrophy.

According to analysis, in 2023 it is indicated that within the EU4 and the UK, Myotonic Dystrophy prevalence varied across age groups, with nearly 2,040 congenital cases and 4,190 infantile cases reported. Additionally, juvenile cases reached nearly 11,060, while adult-onset cases were notably higher at 14,096. Late-onset cases accounted for 7,158, highlighting a diverse distribution of Myotonic Dystrophy across age categories.

In 2023, in the US there were nearly 4,325 reported cases of Myotonic Dystrophy in children and 49,740 cases in adults, with numbers projected to increase by 2034.

In Japan in 2023, reported cases of Myotonic Dystrophy comorbidities included nearly 1,834 with gastrointestinal symptoms, 1,605 with cardiac dysrhythmias, 1,490 with organic sleep disorders, 1,452 with muscle or connective tissue issues, 1,414 with sleep disorders, 1,375 with other respiratory conditions, and 3,566 with various other comorbidities.

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, descriptive overview of Myotonic Dystrophy, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, and currently available diagnostic algorithms and guidelines.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and diagnosis guidelines.

The report provides an edge for understanding trends, expert insights/KOL views, and patient journeys in the 7MM.

A detailed review of current challenges in establishing the diagnosis.

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myotonic Dystrophy, Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Myotonic Dystrophy

What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of Myotonic Dystrophy? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM concerning the patient population of Myotonic Dystrophy?

What is the historical and forecasted Myotonic Dystrophy patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan?

Why is the diagnosed prevalent cases of Myotonic Dystrophy in Japan lower than the US?

Which country has a high patient share for Myotonic Dystrophy?

