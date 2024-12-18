Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Launches Boost Program to Make Homeownership More Affordable for All

Charleston, SC, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty is excited to announce the launch of its new Boost Program, designed to help Americans achieve the dream of homeownership with little to NO downpayment. With a mission to reduce the financial barriers to buying a home, the Boost Program will help clients secure their dream homes with significantly reduced upfront costs. Recently, a client in Charleston SC left the closing with only $950 out of pocket for their home purchase.

Jeff Cook Real Estate is proud to offer this exclusive program through our preferred lender. The Boost Program provides homebuyers with up to 100% financing for the down payment of a property, while the seller covers the closing costs. This means that our qualified buyers can walk away from closing with hundreds of dollars out-of-pocket—rather than the usual thousands or even tens of thousands—making homeownership more achievable than ever before. Additionally, the interest rate is very competitive.

Eligibility Requirements:

Minimum credit score of 580 .

. At least 1 year of employment with stable income.

with stable income. At least $1,500 in Savings

Eligible properties include townhomes, mobile homes, condos, and single-family houses.

A Step Toward Affordable Housing for Everyone

The Boost Program is designed to level the playing field for homebuyers, who may have been previously shut out of the housing market. 2025 is going to be different and Jeff Cook Real Estate understands that for many South Carolinians, saving for a down payment plus having to cover closing costs are the largest obstacles to homeownership. With the Boost Program, these barriers are eliminated, opening the door to new possibilities. This program may be for you!

As the leader in South Carolina’s real estate market, Jeff Cook Real Estate remains committed to offering innovative solutions that support homebuyers and strengthen local communities. The Boost Program is just the latest initiative in the company’s ongoing effort to make affordable housing a reality for our clients, regardless of their financial background.

For more information, visit our website at: https://www.jeffcookrealestate.com/buyers/boost-program/





