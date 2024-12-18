Privado.ai announces agenda and speakers for Bridge Technical Privacy Summit 2025

San Francisco, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privado.ai, the leading product privacy management platform, will host its second annual Bridge Summit, a virtual technical privacy conference, on February 5-6, 2025. After 1,200 privacy professionals from around the world attended the inaugural Bridge Summit in January 2024, Privado.ai has expanded Bridge 2025 to 16 sessions over two days.

Bridge Summit will bring together a growing number of roles across privacy, engineering, AI, security, legal, and data analytics teams to openly discuss technical privacy challenges and solutions. Bridge 2025 will focus on five key themes: The Future of Privacy Technology, Efficiency, Marketing & Consent, AI, and Career Development. The virtual conference is free to attend for anyone who is interested. Register here to gain access.





“The success of Bridge shows the growing need for new solutions to technical privacy challenges that cut across teams.” said Vaibhav Antil, CEO and Co-Founder of Privado.ai. “As tech stacks become more complex and create privacy risks across the business, we’ve found that visibility into software products is the biggest gap in privacy programs. At Bridge 2025, we will unveil a new approach to address this gap called product privacy management. Join us to learn how we can make privacy compliance truly scalable.”





Speaker lineup for the second annual Bridge Summit

The second edition of Bridge Summit will include a broad lineup of speakers spanning Privado.ai customers, partners, privacy thought leaders, and regulators from organizations such as DoorDash, IAB, HP, Grindr, and PICCASO. The featured sessions will be led by:

Vaibav Antil, CEO and Co-Founder, Privado.ai

Kelly Peterson Miranda, Chief Privacy Officer, Grindr

Nishant Bhajaria, Data Privacy Author and Executive

Aaron Weller, Privacy Innovation & Assurance Leader, HP

Steve Wright, Founder & CEO, PICCASO

The goals of this annual conference are to advance privacy expertise, increase knowledge sharing, and support career growth primarily for privacy leaders and engineers. Bridge 2025 will include presentations, panels, and workshops focusing on the following five themes:

The Future of Privacy Technology: In our tech-driven world, software products control the flow of personal data that generates the most privacy risk, yet privacy teams lack product visibility. The future of privacy technology is a new approach focused on the primary source of privacy risk: product. We call this approach product privacy management. Implementing product privacy management means privacy is integrated across the product/software development lifecycle: design, development and launch.

Efficiency: It's time to make privacy a business-enabler instead of a blocker. When privacy teams get involved early, communicate effectively, and become integrated with other teams' workflows, they can remove obstacles instead of creating them. Participants can attend sessions about business-enabling success stories, making privacy assessments more efficient, and integrating privacy into the software development lifecycle.

Marketing & Consent: Most privacy fines in the US and many in Europe are due to non-compliant data sharing with marketing partners, and the trend is only getting worse. According to Privado.ai's latest research, most websites and mobile apps risk non-compliance with regulations in the US and Europe. Participants can attend sessions about current regulation and enforcement trends, technical challenges causing risks, and risk mitigation solutions.

AI: AI has quickly been implemented across organizations, and privacy teams have been given the impossible task of evaluating all privacy risks in the process. Privacy leaders must act quickly to develop and implement governance frameworks that help them deal with the complex privacy, security, and ethical considerations of this new reality. Participants can attend sessions about AI governance success stories, making trustworthy AI a business advantage, and conducting GenAI privacy assessments.

Career Development: Privacy roles and careers are currently evolving at a fast pace. Privacy is becoming more of a cross-functional responsibility while privacy-specific roles are growing. Participants can attend sessions about how chief privacy officers can strategically balance privacy and growth goals, how data protection officers can manage risk and product innovation, and how privacy engineers deliver ROI.

To learn more, see the full agenda for Bridge 2025. Bridge Summit is free to attend. Register now.

About Privado.ai

Privado.ai syncs privacy compliance with software development by providing full visibility and continuous governance for how personal data is processed. Privado.ai’s product privacy management platform scans static code to automate data mapping without questionnaires and continuously monitors data flows across websites, apps, backend systems, and third parties. Privado.ai also dynamically scans websites and mobile apps to ensure data flows to trackers, pixels, and SDKs honor consent. By identifying privacy risks during and after software development, Privado bridges the gap between privacy and engineering teams and reduces risk at scale.