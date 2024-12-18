RWE reaches 10 gigawatts owned and operated clean generation assets in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RWE, a leading global energy company, has reached a significant growth milestone in the U.S. after hitting 10 gigawatts (GW) of installed generation capacity of onshore wind, solar and energy storage facilities in operation from coast to coast.

The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of more than 170 facilities in 24 U.S. states, including 4.3 GW of solar, 5.2 GW of onshore wind and 0.5 GW of battery storage. Additionally, RWE has more than 4 GW of clean energy projects under construction in the U.S. RWE is present in a majority of U.S. states, and continues to rapidly scale its U.S. operating portfolio to deliver on its promise of providing cost-competitive, reliable energy that is also creating economic growth and opportunity in communities across the country.

Andrew Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer, RWE Clean Energy: “By working with top tier suppliers, partnering with local communities and empowering employees, RWE is generating impact across America with clean, domestically produced electricity. We’re fueling economic growth, creating new jobs and providing millions in tax revenues and additional financial benefits to our partners in the community, while also enhancing national energy security.”

In 2024, RWE has commissioned new onshore wind, solar and battery storage facilities with a total combined generation capacity of 953 megawatts (MW). RWE brought online six projects across five different states, all of which are helping to meet the growing energy demand driven by artificial intelligence, data centers, American manufacturing and more.

In addition, RWE collaborates closely with local communities as it’s developing projects across the U.S. This includes continuous engagement with communities, providing funding for local organizations and nonprofits, supporting landowners and contributing property tax income to local municipalities that helps pay for new infrastructure, emergency responders, school funding and more.

Contributing together to RWE’s 10 GW milestone are two recently commissioned solar projects in the U.S.: Northern Orchard Solar and Timberland Solar. Northern Orchard is located in Kern County, California, and has an installed capacity of 150 MWac solar energy, with a co-located 92 MW (368 MWh) battery energy storage which will be commissioned during the upcoming months. Timberland Solar is a 140 MWac solar farm in Oglethorpe County, Georgia. Together, the two solar farms can generate enough electricity to power 51,000 average U.S. homes annually.

Supporting RWE’s Global Growth Ambitions

As part of its Growing Green strategy, RWE invests billions of dollars in the US to further grow its clean portfolio.

For more information, visit americas.rwe.com.

RWE in the US

RWE is a top tier renewable energy company in the United States. With more than 15 years in the U.S. renewables business, the company has an outstanding track record in developing, constructing, and operating renewable energy facilities. The approximately 2,000-person RWE team in the U.S. is fully committed to forging ahead with the clean energy transition in North America. Together with our partners, we develop innovative solutions and drive technological progress for our customers to help re-shape the energy supply for future generations. RWE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of RWE AG, is the third largest owner and operator of onshore wind, solar and battery storage in the U.S. RWE Offshore Wind Holdings, a subsidiary of RWE Offshore Wind, is the only U.S. developer with offshore wind lease areas on the East, West and Gulf Coasts. RWE is investing billions of euros in expanding its generation portfolio, including to significantly increase its operating asset base in the U.S.

