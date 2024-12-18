HOLD, a Telegram Game Coin, Will Be Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list HOLD, a Telegram game coin, on TON Zone. For all CoinW users, the HOLD/USDT will be officially available for trading on December 17th 2024, at 8:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of HOLD, we are launching the “ HOLD Bounty Program" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.

The Rise of $HOLD: HODL and Earn

Hold Coin (HOLD) is an innovative cryptocurrency that emphasizes long-term investment strategies over short-term trading. Designed for investors who prioritize stability and gradual growth, Hold Coin operates on a deflationary model, where a portion of each transaction is permanently burned, thereby reducing the total supply over time. This scarcity mechanism is intended to enhance the token's value as demand remains steady or increases, making it an attractive option for those looking to benefit from sustained price appreciation rather than quick profits.

In addition to its economic features, Hold Coin also incorporates elements of gamification through its association with a crypto asset management simulator game. This platform enables players to build portfolios and earn passive income in a collaborative environment, further enhancing user engagement and education within the cryptocurrency space. As Hold Coin continues to develop its offerings and expand its community, it positions itself as a unique player in the crowded cryptocurrency market, appealing to those who believe in the potential of long-term holding strategies.

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles.

About HOLD

The Hold Coin ecosystem is characterized by its community-centric approach, which fosters engagement through various incentives such as regular airdrops, rewards for holders, and decentralized governance. By encouraging users to hold their tokens, Hold Coin aims to build a loyal community that contributes to stable price movements and supports a sustainable investment mindset. The integration of staking opportunities allows users to earn additional tokens by locking up their assets, providing a pathway for passive income while participating in the growth of their investments.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.