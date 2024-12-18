FHLBank San Francisco Expands Tribal Nations Program Funding to $2.8 Million in Inaugural Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) announced it added $1.8 million to its Tribal Nations Program that it first launched earlier in the year. This additional allocation brings the 2024 program total to $2.8 million, directed towards developing essential infrastructure and expanding the supply of affordable housing for Native American communities.

“FHLBank San Francisco is proud to increase the funding for our Tribal Nations Program and support the development of safe and affordable housing units on tribal land,” said Alanna McCargo, president and CEO of FHLBank San Francisco. “As all of America grapples with a severe housing crisis, Native American communities are disproportionately affected. Making these additional funds available through our Tribal Nations Program is a critical step for increasing the supply of affordable housing for Native American communities in Arizona, California and Nevada.”

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), approximately 15% of Native populations live with overcrowding, compared with the national average of 2%. Emphasizing the need for more affordable housing, HUD research estimates 68,000 additional units are needed to replace severely inadequate units and eliminate overcrowding on Native American Tribal lands.

In January 2024, the Bank launched its Tribal Nations Program with $1 million in grant funding to provide critically necessary infrastructure funding to increase the supply of affordable housing for Native American communities. Today’s announcement of an additional $1.8 million will fund housing construction, rehabilitation and infrastructure development for three Native American and American Indian grant recipients, including:

1) Big Valley Bank of Pomo Indians in Lakeport, California will receive $400,000 via Legacy Bank for new housing construction.

2) Native American Outreach Ministries Inc. and the NAOMI House in Joseph City, Arizona will receive $600,000 via Clearinghouse CDFI for infrastructure building and housing rehabilitation.

3) Washoe Housing Authority in Gardnerville, Nevada will receive $800,000 via Clearinghouse CDFI to bolster housing infrastructure.



“Legacy Bank is proud to work with FHLBank San Francisco on their Tribal Nations Program, supporting the development of Native-led, Native-serving affordable housing,” said James D. Hicken, president and CEO of Legacy Bank. “It is our mission to support the growth and economic strength of tribal communities, and the development of safe, secure housing is vital for advancing prosperity of these communities.”

“AHP grants from FHLBank San Francisco have proven to be an important resource in helping us reach the construction goals of the Washoe Housing Authority’s development of the Stewart Community in Carson City, Nevada,” said Martin Montgomery, executive director of Washoe Housing Authority. “A small piece of tribal land will be transformed from desert to 20 new affordable housing units, complete with modern amenities such as central heat and air, high efficiency water heaters, solar panels and ENERGY STAR® appliances. The Stewart Community will provide housing security for many tribal families, giving them a new place to call home thanks in-part to funding from FHLBank San Francisco.”

This $2.8 million in funding for the 2024 Tribal Nations Program builds on FHLBank San Francisco’s ongoing support for affordable housing and economic development projects benefiting Native American communities, including, to date, over $25 million in grants from AHP projects that have created more than 1,700 affordable housing units for tribal communities and more than $2 million in AHEAD grants awarded to over 40 economic development projects.

The Tribal Nations Program is also an important component of an initiative to voluntarily increase FHLBank San Francisco’s annual commitment to community programs. In 2023, the Bank’s board of directors voted to allocate up to an additional 5% of the Bank’s annual net income for funding economic development and housing grant programs that enrich people’s lives and revitalize communities. Additional programs implemented or enhanced in 2023 include a Middle-Income Downpayment Assistance pilot program, the Bank’s annual AHEAD economic development program, and the Empowering Black Homeownership matching grant program, which supports the work of Housing Counseling Agencies in underserved communities of color.

