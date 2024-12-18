INTO University Partnerships and Texas State University announce new student recruitment partnership

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTO University Partnerships is excited to announce a new collaboration with Texas State University (TXST), a leading student-centered research university located in San Marcos, Texas, United States. The partnership will focus on international student recruitment across all eligible undergraduate and graduate programs, with the first intake beginning in Fall 2025.

With over 40,000 students, including 1,000 international students from more than 85 countries, Texas State University offers 200+ degree programs across nine colleges, combining accessibility and affordability with academic excellence. Situated in one of the fastest-growing regions in the US for international education, TXST provides students with a broad range of opportunities to pursue their academic goals.

“We are excited to join forces with Texas State University, a prominent institution with a strong focus on student success and impactful research. With INTO’s global reach and expertise in student mobility, we look forward to welcoming talented international students who will enrich the Texas State community,” said John Sykes, CEO of INTO University Partnerships.

The partnership aligns with Texas State University’s strategic goal of fostering a globally diverse campus and providing accessible, high-quality education to students from all backgrounds. By welcoming students from across the globe, TXST is preparing the next generation of leaders in fields ranging from business and education to engineering and health professions.

Fast facts about Texas State University:

40,000 students

1,500 international students from 90+ countries

200+ degree programs across seven colleges

$141.3 million in research expenditures (2023)

Ranked #152 in Top Public Schools and #273 in National Universities (U.S. News & World Report)

Located in San Marcos, Texas, less than 30 minutes from Austin and an hour from San Antonio

Texas State University joins INTO’s expanding portfolio of U.S. partner institutions, bringing its diverse academic offerings and strong student support systems to a broader international student body.

Sharon Sundue, INTO’s Executive Vice President for North America, said: “This partnership with Texas State University is a key milestone in our North American operations. We are committed to providing opportunities for students worldwide to access quality higher education in the U.S., and Texas State’s dynamic environment and excellent academic programs make it an ideal destination for international students. Together, we will enhance the global reach of Texas State and ensure that students from diverse backgrounds can achieve their full potential.”

INTO University Partnerships connects talented international students with leading universities in the US, UK, and Australia. Since its inception in 2005, INTO has helped over 150,000 students from more than 180 countries achieve their dream of obtaining a degree from a world-class institution.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a3e6267-de9d-42ab-8795-6acefecf5b29