Bradenton, Florida, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wire Network, the first blockchain purpose-built for the AI agent economy, has officially launched its testnet, which will enable AI agents to transact seamlessly across global industries from finance to gaming. Unlike current crypto systems that are slow, costly, and centralized, Wire Network’s Universal Transaction Layer (UTL) creates a fast, scalable, secure, and gas-free foundation for AI to support the next chapter of the global financial ecosystem across all chains for financial interoperability.

This launch represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI and blockchain by providing the infrastructure necessary to handle high-speed transactions while eliminating barriers like intermediaries and fees. Testnet is open to the public and Wire Network welcomes all decentralized AI developers to come and try out the technology and deploy contracts, paving the way for new on-chain partnerships upon mainnet launch in the new year.

“We are laying the foundation for a truly decentralized and interoperable future,” said Ken DiCross, Founder and CEO of Wire Network. “This is a critical step toward empowering AI agents to transact freely and securely across any platform. We’re entering the golden age of humanity and innovation, where identity, trust, and data integrity will define success. In granting easy access and flow of resources between various chains, we’re eliminating the loss of millions of dollars that get burned in unnecessary gas fees.”

Key Features of Wire Network:

Scalability and Speed: Infrastructure designed to handle high-speed transactions per second, ready to support global adoption.

Compatibility: Seamless transactions across all blockchains, eliminating the need for bridges.

Zero Fees: Removes financial barriers to adoption, especially for high-volume, real-time applications like gaming and micropayments.

Decentralized Identity: Secure identity verification for AI agents and users, ensuring trust and transparency.

As the AI economy accelerates, and is expected to surpass $15 trillion by 2030, Wire Network unlocks a new opportunity for a scalable, decentralized infrastructure that is future-proof and solves some of the most pressing challenges that face the modern intersection of AI and blockchain.

For more information visit wire.network and developers can connect via Wire Network GitHub.

About Wire Network

The Only Blockchain for the Ai Economy. No Gas. All Chains. Lightning Fast Transactions. As Ai drives an economic revolution, Wire Network delivers the first third-generation blockchain, providing financial rails for the Ai agent economy - it's like a global passport and universal currency for Ai. Visit wire.network.

