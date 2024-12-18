New BASF VOC2.0™ catalyst technology now available in the VOZC™ converter on Airbus A320 fleet

Volatile Organic Compound/Ozone Converter (VOZC) is the latest technology to limit levels of a wide range of VOCs in cabin air and ozone

Airlines can improve aircraft operational reliability as well as passenger and flight crew comfort by mitigating odors entering the cabin

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Volatile Organic Compound/Ozone Converter (VOZC™) technology from BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) is now available for installation on Airbus’ A320 family of aircraft. In addition to improving aircraft operational reliability, the new technology can make a difference in the flight experience of passengers and crew members.

“Airlines increasingly are suffering flight delays and diversions due to fume events and other cabin odor issues,” said Olivia Cromwell, Global Business Manager, Aerospace, at BASF ECMS. “Delays cost airlines money, inconvenience customers, and tarnish images.”

BASF’s new VOZC offering provides a sustainable and cost-effective way for airlines to mitigate these issues and minimize maintenance related to odor events.

“Our advanced VOZC technology offers passengers and crew one of the cleanest cabin air solutions available today,” Cromwell added. “However, this is not just about comfort, but cost as well. By installing our VOZCs on their A320 family of new planes, airlines can reduce the number of expensive and disruptive odor-related events.”

The new technology offers a step-change improvement by removing more than 90 percent of the most odorous VOCs – such as valeric acid – in the bleed air entering the cabin. Unlike alternative options in the market, BASF VOZCs are proven to clean air of ozone and VOCs and can last for thousands of flights before needing routine service.

About BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions

Leveraging its deep expertise as a global leader in catalysis and precious metals, BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) serves customers in many industries including automotive, aerospace, indoor air quality, semiconductors, and hydrogen economy, and provides full loop services with its precious metals trading and recycling offering. With a focus on circular solutions and sustainability, ECMS is committed to helping our customers create a cleaner, more sustainable world. Protecting the elements of life is our purpose and this inspires us to ever-new solutions. ECMS operates globally in 16 countries with over 4,500 employees and 21 production sites.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €68.9 billion in 2023. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

