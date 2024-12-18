New Toll Brothers Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Magnolia, Texas

MAGNOLIA, Texas, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the upcoming opening of Toll Brothers at Woodhavyn, a new luxury home community in Magnolia, Texas. Nestled into wooded surroundings and within walking distance of future community amenities in the Woodhavyn master plan, Toll Brothers will offer new luxury homes on 60-foot home sites with one- and two-story home designs and incredible personalization options. The community will be located at 29914 Amber Brook Drive in Magnolia and is expected to open for sale in summer 2025.

Toll Brothers at Woodhavyn will feature six stunning home designs, ranging from 3,078 to 3,634+ square feet, with 4 to 5 bedrooms and 3 to 4.5 baths. These modern homes will showcase breathtaking architecture, including cathedral ceilings and spiral staircases. Homes are within walking distance of the future amenity village, The Havyn, which will provide residents with a variety of recreational opportunities including a recreation building, vanishing edge pool with lap lanes, bottom pool deck with seating, pool deck ramp, pavilion, playground, splashpad, seating area, event gathering area, and a scenic pond with an overlook area. Toll Brothers homes in Woodhavyn are expected to be priced from the low $500,000s.





“We are excited to bring our luxury home designs to the master-planned community of Woodhavyn located in the highly desirable area of Magnolia, Texas,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “Toll Brothers at Woodhavyn will offer residents a unique blend of modern living and natural beauty, with exceptional personalization options to create the perfect home.”

The community is assigned to the highly rated Magnolia Independent School District and is conveniently located close to major commuter routes, everyday conveniences, and all that The Woodlands has to offer. This prime location provides residents with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Montgomery County area include NorthGrove, The Enclave at The Woodlands, and Woodson’s Reserve. For more information, call (833) 405-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TX .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06500c7f-ab43-458e-9545-aaa7850f1b01

