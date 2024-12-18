180 Degree Capital Corp. Responds to Letter from Marlton Partners

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (“180 Degree Capital” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TURN) today announced that it has received the press release issued, and the notice of nomination submitted, by Marlton Partners L.P. (“Marlton”) on December 17, 2024.

“We believe that the press release issued by Marlton contains a number of inaccuracies and distortions, and we look forward to addressing the points noted in that press release in due time and, if and when appropriate, engaging with them,” stated Kevin Rendino, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of 180 Degree Capital. “In the meantime, we remain focused on strategies and opportunities that we believe can maximize value for all of our shareholders.”

About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information about 180 and its holdings can be found on its website at www.180degreecapital.com .

