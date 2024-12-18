Pixalate Releases Q3 2024 Global Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmarks: Ad Fraud & IVT Siphons $1.5 Billion in Mobile App Ad Spend and $1.4 Billion from CTV; Web Has Lowest IVT Rate (14%)

London, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q3 2024 Global Invalid Traffic (IVT) and Ad Fraud Benchmark Report . The report analyzes the invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) rates for programmatic advertising on desktop and mobile websites, mobile apps, and CTV.



In addition to the Q3 2024 global report, Pixalate released IVT benchmarks for the U.S., Canada, the UK, France, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, Singapore, and India.

Key Findings:

Global CTV traffic had the highest IVT rate (23%) , followed by mobile apps (23%) and web (14%), according to Pixalate’s data CTV IVT rate +44% YoY Mobile App IVT rate +30% YoY Web IVT rate +7% YoY

, followed by mobile apps (23%) and web (14%), according to Pixalate’s data An estimated $1.5B of programmatic mobile app ad spend and $1.4B of programmatic CTV ad spend were lost due to invalid traffic (IVT) and ad fraud, according to Pixalate’s data and estimates

of programmatic CTV ad spend were lost due to invalid traffic (IVT) and ad fraud, according to Pixalate’s data and estimates Safari had the highest IVT rate for desktop web traffic (30%), compared to 13% for Google Chrome, per Pixalate’s data

for desktop web traffic (30%), compared to 13% for Google Chrome, per Pixalate’s data Google Play Store apps have a 25% IVT rate, compared to Apple App Store apps at 16%, according to Pixalate’s data







IVT Benchmarks in Programmatic Advertising in APAC

Device China Singapore India Japan Web 19 % 14 % 9 % 9 % Mobile App 38 % 37 % 20 % 22 % CTV N/A N/A 29 % N/A

IVT Benchmarks in Programmatic Advertising in EMEA

Device UK Germany Spain France Web 13 % 11 % 9 % 10 % Mobile App 15 % 14 % 18 % 15 % CTV 38 % 13 % 9 % 16 %

IVT Benchmarks in Programmatic Advertising in LATAM

Device Mexico Brazil Web 12 % 14 % Mobile App 21 % 26 % CTV 10 % 15 %

IVT Benchmarks in Programmatic Advertising in North America

Device Canada United States Web 17 % 17 % Mobile App 21 % 22 % CTV 28 % 22 %

To compile this research, Pixalate's data science team analyzed 100+ billion global programmatic advertising impressions in Q3 2024. The report benchmarks IVT and ad fraud across these devices and platforms by various criteria, including country, device type, app category, and app-ads.txt files. Pixalate's datasets — used exclusively to derive these insights — consist predominantly of buy-side open auction programmatic traffic sources.

Download all of Pixalate’s Ad Fraud Benchmarks Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q3 2024 Global Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmark Report (the "Report"), reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” IVT is also sometimes referred to as “ad fraud.” Per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”