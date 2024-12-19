Winvest Group Limited Stock Leaves the Pink And Makes the Leap to OTCQB

RENO, NV, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winvest Group Limited (OTCQB: WNLV) ("Winvest"), an investment holding company with diverse media, entertainment, and technology portfolios, is thrilled to announce that its stock - currently traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker WNLV - was upgraded from "Pink Sheets" status to OTCQB, as approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), on December 9, 2024. Also known as "The Venture Market," OTCQB is the middle tier of the over-the-counter market for U.S. stocks.





"This massively important milestone reflects our commitment to growth, transparency, financial discipline, and shareholder value," said Jeffrey Wong, CEO of Winvest. "In addition, the move to OTCQB offers tremendous benefits, including enhanced visibility, increased trust, and better liquidity, which will only help to set us apart as we continue to pioneer a new model of content creation and sustainable entertainment investments."

Recently, the company signalled that it would be strategically applying the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) model to its media and entertainment holdings, which include full-length feature films and limited series produced by its Los Angeles-based subsidiary, IQI Media Inc. This approach allows for diversified revenue streams - from direct sales to licensing deals - as well as continuous audience engagement and data-driven investments based on financially sound performance metrics.

IQI Media is also poised to roll out a proprietary SaaS solution for content distribution called Launchrr that aims to revolutionize the streaming ecosystem. Scheduled to debut and begin beta trials in 2025, Launchrr dramatically streamlines content production and distribution, speeding up the time to market, while also employing in-depth data analytics to monitor audience behavior and improve a streaming title's performance in real time.

"We see Launchrr as the behind-the-scenes wizard, not the front-of-the-stage showman," said Khiow Hui Lim, Founder of IQI Media and Chief Strategy Officer at Winvest. "It's a much-needed middleware solution to the streaming saga that tackles the industry's biggest issues head on. Using AI-driven intelligent automation, it offers real-time insights and earnings, interactive dashboards, predictive analytics, and blockchain-based security for intellectual property like ownership records and licensing contracts - all the things that content creators desperately need to have more control over their project's distribution and profitability."

Altogether, these industry-leading advances make for an exciting moment for IQI Media and parent company Winvest. "Our noteworthy upgrade to the OTCQB tier, in conjunction with our adoption of the ARR model and continued investments in cutting-edge technology like Launchrr, puts us at the forefront of content innovation," said Jeffrey. "We believe that Winvest's emphasis on quality content, unique storytelling, and forward-thinking technological integration will define the next era of streaming media consumption."

About Winvest Group Limited

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Winvest is an investment holding company focused on media, entertainment, and technology.

