Meningococcal Vaccine Market is Set to Grow from USD 3,950.2 Million in 2024 to USD 9,014 Million by 2034, Registering a Robust CAGR of 8.6% | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The meningococcal vaccine market is poised for substantial growth from 2024 to 2034. With an initial valuation of USD 3,950.2 million in 2024, the market is projected to achieve an impressive USD 9,014 million by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth is driven by increasing vaccination initiatives, the rising incidence of meningococcal infections, and the global emphasis on preventive healthcare measures.

Demand for meningococcal vaccines is increasing due to heightened awareness of meningitis outbreaks and the availability of conjugate and multivalent vaccines. Government-backed immunization programs and mandates for vaccination in schools and universities are further driving market demand, especially in regions with significant disease burdens.

Technological advancements are playing a pivotal role, with pharmaceutical companies developing improved, multivalent vaccines that cover more meningococcal serogroups. These vaccines offer broader protection, enhancing global acceptance and uptake. Major players in the market are engaged in partnerships and licensing agreements to boost production capacities and meet surging demand.

However, the high cost of meningococcal vaccines and supply chain disruptions present challenges. Despite this, the growing involvement of health organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to promote meningitis prevention in low-income regions is expected to bridge these gaps, ensuring sustained market growth over the next decade.

Country-wise Insights

The section presents a regional study of the worldwide meningococcal vaccination market in the near future. According to these figures, Western countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom are quite likely to see strong development during the next ten years. China is also one of the most profitable countries in this sector in Asia.

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 The United Kingdom 9.8% The United States 9.4% China 9.5% France 9.0% Germany 8.7%





Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Market Size Growth : The global meningococcal vaccine market will grow from USD 3,950.2 million in 2024 to USD 9,014 million by 2034 , with a CAGR of 8.6% .

: The global meningococcal vaccine market will grow from , with a . Increasing Adoption of Multivalent Vaccines : Vaccines like MenACWY are rapidly gaining preference due to their coverage of multiple meningococcal serogroups, ensuring higher demand from healthcare providers.

: Vaccines like MenACWY are rapidly gaining preference due to their coverage of multiple meningococcal serogroups, ensuring higher demand from healthcare providers. Government-Backed Vaccination Mandates : Vaccination requirements for students and travelers are driving consistent demand across educational institutions and immigration protocols.

: Vaccination requirements for students and travelers are driving consistent demand across educational institutions and immigration protocols. Shift Toward Conjugate Vaccines : Conjugate vaccines, known for their long-term immunity, are rapidly replacing polysaccharide vaccines. This shift will remain a key market growth factor.

: Conjugate vaccines, known for their long-term immunity, are rapidly replacing polysaccharide vaccines. This shift will remain a key market growth factor. Technological Innovation : R&D to develop novel vaccines for emerging meningococcal serogroups presents future opportunities for market expansion.

: R&D to develop novel vaccines for emerging meningococcal serogroups presents future opportunities for market expansion. Regional Variations: North America and Europe remain dominant markets, while Asia-Pacific offers untapped potential, especially with growing government immunization initiatives.

"The Meningococcal Vaccine Market is on a robust growth trajectory due to the confluence of strong government mandates, rising public health awareness, and ongoing R&D efforts. The market's growth is further supported by international vaccination programs in lower-income regions and the introduction of multivalent vaccines, which provide wider protection. With an 8.6% CAGR expected over the next decade, stakeholders should focus on capacity expansion, technological advancement, and partnerships with health organizations to drive sustainable growth," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Market Insights

Rising Incidence of Meningococcal Disease: In 2019, there were approximately 2.51 million cases of meningitis globally, with a notable number of cases occurring in children under five years old. This alarming prevalence has heightened public concern and increased vaccination efforts.

Growing Awareness: There is an increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and the general public about the seriousness of meningococcal disease, which is contributing to higher vaccination rates.

Government Initiatives: Many countries have implemented national immunization programs targeting infants, adolescents, and young adults to curb the incidence of meningococcal disease. These initiatives are crucial in driving market growth.

Advancements in Vaccine Development: Ongoing advancements in vaccine technology are leading to the development of more effective meningococcal vaccines that provide broader protection against multiple strains and require fewer doses.

Healthcare Infrastructure: Countries with well-established healthcare systems, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, are seeing a trend towards increased vaccination against meningococcal disease.

Conjugate vaccines play a crucial role in the meningococcal vaccine market by providing effective and long-lasting protection against meningococcal disease, which is caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitides. Here are the key contributions of conjugate vaccines to the market:

Key Contributions of Conjugate Vaccines

Enhanced Immunogenicity : Conjugate vaccines link polysaccharide antigens from the bacteria to a protein carrier, which significantly enhances their immunogenicity. This results in a stronger and more robust immune response compared to traditional polysaccharide vaccines, particularly in young children who are at higher risk for meningococcal disease

: Conjugate vaccines link polysaccharide antigens from the bacteria to a protein carrier, which significantly enhances their immunogenicity. This results in a stronger and more robust immune response compared to traditional polysaccharide vaccines, particularly in young children who are at higher risk for meningococcal disease Long-lasting Protection : These vaccines induce immunologic memory, meaning that they can provide longer-lasting protection against meningococcal infections. This is particularly important for populations that require sustained immunity, such as infants and young children

: These vaccines induce immunologic memory, meaning that they can provide longer-lasting protection against meningococcal infections. This is particularly important for populations that require sustained immunity, such as infants and young children Effectiveness Against Multiple Serogroups : Many conjugate vaccines are designed to protect against multiple serogroups of Neisseria meningitides , including A, C, W, and Y. This multivalent approach simplifies vaccination schedules and increases overall vaccine coverage, which is critical for controlling outbreaks

: Many conjugate vaccines are designed to protect against multiple serogroups of , including A, C, W, and Y. This multivalent approach simplifies vaccination schedules and increases overall vaccine coverage, which is critical for controlling outbreaks Reduction of Nasopharyngeal Carriage : Conjugate vaccines have been shown to reduce nasopharyngeal carriage of the bacteria, thereby interrupting transmission within communities. This contributes to herd immunity and protects individuals who may not be vaccinated

: Conjugate vaccines have been shown to reduce nasopharyngeal carriage of the bacteria, thereby interrupting transmission within communities. This contributes to herd immunity and protects individuals who may not be vaccinated Government and Public Health Initiatives: The introduction of conjugate vaccines has been supported by various government initiatives and public health programs aimed at increasing vaccination rates and reducing the incidence of meningococcal disease. Many countries have incorporated these vaccines into their national immunization schedules, recognizing their importance in preventing outbreaks







Regional Analysis of Meningococcal Vaccine Market

North America : Largest share due to strong immunization mandates, high healthcare spending, and established vaccine providers.

: Largest share due to strong immunization mandates, high healthcare spending, and established vaccine providers. Europe : Significant share due to national immunization programs and strong government regulations on student vaccinations.

: Significant share due to national immunization programs and strong government regulations on student vaccinations. Asia-Pacific : Fastest-growing region, driven by increasing government initiatives, rapid urbanization, and growing healthcare infrastructure.

: Fastest-growing region, driven by increasing government initiatives, rapid urbanization, and growing healthcare infrastructure. Latin America : Increasing awareness and partnerships with health organizations to expand vaccination coverage.

: Increasing awareness and partnerships with health organizations to expand vaccination coverage. Middle East & Africa: The high disease burden has prompted Gavi and WHO-led campaigns, boosting vaccine distribution in underserved regions.



Competition Outlook

The competitive landscape of the global meningococcal vaccine market is primarily driven by innovations in vaccine formulations. The consumer base of the company in the industry totally depends on the efficiency, cost, and safety profile of the vaccine they formulate. Companies are also tying up with government and international organizations to expand their market reach and ensure wider vaccine accessibility.

Industry Updates

In April 2024, Nigeria made history by introducing the world's first 5-in-1 meningitis vaccine, Men5CV. The vaccine, recommended by WHO, aims to combat the deadly disease, with an initial campaign targeting over one million people aged 1-29.

In November 2023, GlobalData reported significant changes in the meningococcal vaccine market with the launch of Pfizer's Penbraya. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices recommended administering Penbraya alongside MenACWY and MenB vaccines for eligible patients aged 10 years and older.

In July 2023, the Serum Institute of India announced that its multivalent meningococcal meningitis vaccine, designed to combat the five predominant strains in Africa, had received WHO prequalification. This approval made the vaccine eligible for procurement by UN agencies and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.



Leading Meningococcal Vaccines Brands

GlaxoSmithKline plc Pfizer Inc. Sanofi Pasteur Merck & Co., Inc. Novartis AG CSL Limited Johnson & Johnson Bharat Biotech International Limited Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Biological E Limited Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd. Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd. Hualan Biological Engineering Inc. Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Bio-Manguinhos (Fiocruz) Hangzhou Jinjiang Group Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. Biomed Pvt. Ltd. GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA

Key Segments of Market Report

On the basis of product type:

The sector is bifurcated into polysaccharides and conjugates.

Based on the age group:

The industry is segmented into infants, children, adolescents, young adults, and adults.

On account of end users:

The sector is segmented into, pharmacies, community, clinics, public health agencies, and others.

As per region:

The industry is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa

Author by



Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

GERMAN Translation -



Der Markt für Meningokokken-Impfstoffe wird von 2024 bis 2034 voraussichtlich stark wachsen. Bei einer anfänglichen Bewertung von 3.950,2 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 wird erwartet, dass der Markt bis 2034 beeindruckende 9.014 Millionen USD erreicht, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 8,6 % entspricht . Dieses Wachstum wird durch zunehmende Impfinitiativen, die steigende Inzidenz von Meningokokken-Infektionen und den weltweiten Schwerpunkt auf präventive Gesundheitsmaßnahmen vorangetrieben.

Die Nachfrage nach Meningokokken-Impfstoffen steigt aufgrund des gestiegenen Bewusstseins für Meningitis-Ausbrüche und der Verfügbarkeit von konjugierten und multivalenten Impfstoffen. Staatlich geförderte Immunisierungsprogramme und Impfpflichten in Schulen und Universitäten treiben die Marktnachfrage zusätzlich an, insbesondere in Regionen mit einer erheblichen Krankheitslast.

Technologische Fortschritte spielen eine entscheidende Rolle. Pharmaunternehmen entwickeln verbesserte, multivalente Impfstoffe , die mehr Meningokokken-Serogruppen abdecken. Diese Impfstoffe bieten einen breiteren Schutz und fördern die weltweite Akzeptanz und Nutzung. Wichtige Marktteilnehmer sind Partnerschaften und Lizenzvereinbarungen eingegangen, um die Produktionskapazitäten zu steigern und die steigende Nachfrage zu decken.

Die hohen Kosten von Meningokokken-Impfstoffen und Unterbrechungen der Lieferketten stellen jedoch Herausforderungen dar. Dennoch ist zu erwarten, dass das zunehmende Engagement von Gesundheitsorganisationen wie der Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) und der Impfallianz Gavi zur Förderung der Meningitis-Prävention in einkommensschwachen Regionen diese Lücken schließen und so ein nachhaltiges Marktwachstum im nächsten Jahrzehnt sicherstellen wird.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Marktwachstum : Der weltweite Markt für Meningokokken-Impfstoffe wird von 3.950,2 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 auf 9.014 Millionen USD im Jahr 2034 wachsen , mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 8,6 % .

wachsen , mit einer . Zunehmende Einführung multivalenter Impfstoffe : Impfstoffe wie MenACWY erfreuen sich aufgrund ihrer Abdeckung mehrerer Meningokokken-Serogruppen zunehmender Beliebtheit und sorgen so für eine stärkere Nachfrage seitens der Gesundheitsdienstleister.

: Impfstoffe wie MenACWY erfreuen sich aufgrund ihrer Abdeckung mehrerer Meningokokken-Serogruppen zunehmender Beliebtheit und sorgen so für eine stärkere Nachfrage seitens der Gesundheitsdienstleister. Staatlich unterstützte Impfvorschriften : Impfvorschriften für Studenten und Reisende führen zu einer konstanten Nachfrage in Bildungseinrichtungen und Einwanderungsprotokollen.

: Impfvorschriften für Studenten und Reisende führen zu einer konstanten Nachfrage in Bildungseinrichtungen und Einwanderungsprotokollen. Trend zu Konjugatimpfstoffen : Konjugatimpfstoffe, die für ihre langfristige Immunität bekannt sind, ersetzen rasch Polysaccharidimpfstoffe. Dieser Trend wird ein wichtiger Marktwachstumsfaktor bleiben.

: Konjugatimpfstoffe, die für ihre langfristige Immunität bekannt sind, ersetzen rasch Polysaccharidimpfstoffe. Dieser Trend wird ein wichtiger Marktwachstumsfaktor bleiben. Technologische Innovation : Forschung und Entwicklung zur Entwicklung neuartiger Impfstoffe gegen neu auftretende Meningokokken-Serogruppen bietet zukünftige Möglichkeiten zur Marktexpansion.

: Forschung und Entwicklung zur Entwicklung neuartiger Impfstoffe gegen neu auftretende Meningokokken-Serogruppen bietet zukünftige Möglichkeiten zur Marktexpansion. Regionale Unterschiede : Nordamerika und Europa bleiben die dominierenden Märkte, während der asiatisch-pazifische Raum ungenutztes Potenzial bietet, insbesondere aufgrund zunehmender staatlicher Impfinitiativen.

„Der Markt für Meningokokken-Impfstoffe befindet sich aufgrund des Zusammentreffens strenger staatlicher Auflagen, eines steigenden öffentlichen Gesundheitsbewusstseins und laufender Forschungs- und Entwicklungsanstrengungen auf einem robusten Wachstumskurs. Das Wachstum des Marktes wird zusätzlich durch internationale Impfprogramme in einkommensschwächeren Regionen und die Einführung multivalenter Impfstoffe unterstützt, die einen breiteren Schutz bieten. Da für das nächste Jahrzehnt eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 8,6 % erwartet wird, sollten sich die Beteiligten auf Kapazitätserweiterung, technologischen Fortschritt und Partnerschaften mit Gesundheitsorganisationen konzentrieren, um nachhaltiges Wachstum voranzutreiben“, sagtSabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Wichtige Markteinblicke

Steigende Inzidenz von Meningokokken-Erkrankungen : Im Jahr 2019 gab es weltweit etwa 2,51 Millionen Meningitis-Fälle, wobei eine bemerkenswerte Zahl von Fällen bei Kindern unter fünf Jahren auftrat. Diese alarmierende Prävalenz hat die öffentliche Besorgnis verstärkt und die Impfbemühungen verstärkt.

Wachsendes Bewusstsein : Das Bewusstsein für die Schwere der Meningokokken-Erkrankung steigt bei Angehörigen medizinischer Berufe und in der breiten Öffentlichkeit, was zu höheren Impfraten beiträgt.

Regierungsinitiativen : Viele Länder haben nationale Impfprogramme für Säuglinge, Jugendliche und junge Erwachsene eingeführt, um die Zahl der Meningokokken-Erkrankungen zu senken. Diese Initiativen sind für das Marktwachstum von entscheidender Bedeutung.

Fortschritte in der Impfstoffentwicklung : Laufende Fortschritte in der Impfstofftechnologie führen zur Entwicklung wirksamerer Meningokokken-Impfstoffe, die einen umfassenderen Schutz gegen mehrere Stämme bieten und weniger Dosen erfordern.

Gesundheitsinfrastruktur : In Ländern mit gut etablierten Gesundheitssystemen, wie den Vereinigten Staaten und dem Vereinigten Königreich, ist ein Trend zu verstärkten Impfungen gegen Meningokokken-Erkrankungen zu verzeichnen.

Konjugatimpfstoffe spielen auf dem Meningokokken-Impfstoffmarkt eine entscheidende Rolle, da sie einen wirksamen und lang anhaltenden Schutz gegen Meningokokken-Erkrankungen bieten, die durch das Bakterium Neisseria meningitides verursacht werden. Hier sind die wichtigsten Beiträge von Konjugatimpfstoffen zum Markt:

Wichtige Beiträge von Konjugatimpfstoffen

Verbesserte Immunogenität : Konjugatimpfstoffe verknüpfen Polysaccharidantigene der Bakterien mit einem Proteinträger, was ihre Immunogenität deutlich erhöht. Dies führt zu einer stärkeren und robusteren Immunantwort im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Polysaccharidimpfstoffen, insbesondere bei kleinen Kindern, die einem höheren Risiko für Meningokokkenerkrankungen ausgesetzt sind.

Langanhaltender Schutz : Diese Impfstoffe induzieren ein immunologisches Gedächtnis, was bedeutet, dass sie einen länger anhaltenden Schutz gegen Meningokokken-Infektionen bieten können. Dies ist besonders wichtig für Bevölkerungsgruppen, die eine anhaltende Immunität benötigen, wie Säuglinge und Kleinkinder

Wirksamkeit gegen mehrere Serogruppen : Viele Konjugatimpfstoffe sind so konzipiert, dass sie vor mehreren Serogruppen von Neisseria meningitides schützen , darunter A, C, W und Y. Dieser multivalente Ansatz vereinfacht Impfpläne und erhöht die Gesamtimpfabdeckung, was für die Eindämmung von Ausbrüchen von entscheidender Bedeutung ist.

Reduzierung der nasopharyngealen Übertragung : Konjugatimpfstoffe reduzieren nachweislich die nasopharyngeale Übertragung der Bakterien und unterbrechen so die Übertragung innerhalb von Gemeinschaften. Dies trägt zur Herdenimmunität bei und schützt Personen, die möglicherweise nicht geimpft sind.

Regierungs- und Gesundheitsinitiativen : Die Einführung von Konjugatimpfstoffen wurde durch verschiedene Regierungsinitiativen und Gesundheitsprogramme unterstützt, die darauf abzielten, die Impfraten zu erhöhen und die Häufigkeit von Meningokokken-Erkrankungen zu verringern. Viele Länder haben diese Impfstoffe in ihre nationalen Impfpläne aufgenommen, da sie ihre Bedeutung bei der Verhinderung von Ausbrüchen erkannt haben.

Regionale Analyse des Meningokokken-Impfstoffmarktes

Nordamerika : Größter Anteil aufgrund strenger Impfvorschriften, hoher Gesundheitsausgaben und etablierter Impfstoffanbieter.

: Größter Anteil aufgrund strenger Impfvorschriften, hoher Gesundheitsausgaben und etablierter Impfstoffanbieter. Europa : Erheblicher Anteil aufgrund nationaler Impfprogramme und strenger staatlicher Vorschriften für Schülerimpfungen.

: Erheblicher Anteil aufgrund nationaler Impfprogramme und strenger staatlicher Vorschriften für Schülerimpfungen. Asien-Pazifik : Am schnellsten wachsende Region, angetrieben von zunehmenden Regierungsinitiativen, schneller Urbanisierung und wachsender Gesundheitsinfrastruktur.

: Am schnellsten wachsende Region, angetrieben von zunehmenden Regierungsinitiativen, schneller Urbanisierung und wachsender Gesundheitsinfrastruktur. Lateinamerika : Sensibilisierung und Partnerschaften mit Gesundheitsorganisationen, um die Impfabdeckung auszuweiten.

: Sensibilisierung und Partnerschaften mit Gesundheitsorganisationen, um die Impfabdeckung auszuweiten. Naher Osten und Afrika : Die hohe Krankheitslast hat zu Kampagnen unter der Leitung von Gavi und der WHO geführt, um die Impfstoffverteilung in unterversorgten Regionen voranzutreiben.



Wettbewerbsausblick

Das Wettbewerbsumfeld auf dem globalen Markt für Meningokokkenimpfstoffe wird in erster Linie von Innovationen bei der Impfstoffformulierung bestimmt. Die Verbraucherbasis des Unternehmens in der Branche hängt vollständig von der Wirksamkeit, den Kosten und dem Sicherheitsprofil des von ihm entwickelten Impfstoffs ab. Unternehmen arbeiten auch mit Regierungen und internationalen Organisationen zusammen, um ihre Marktreichweite zu erweitern und eine breitere Verfügbarkeit von Impfstoffen sicherzustellen.

Einige der bekanntesten Unternehmen der Branche sind GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Merck & Co., Inc. und Novartis AG.

Branchen-Updates

Im April 2024 schrieb Nigeria Geschichte, als es den weltweit ersten 5-in-1-Meningitis-Impfstoff, Men5CV, einführte. Der von der WHO empfohlene Impfstoff zielt darauf ab, die tödliche Krankheit zu bekämpfen. Eine erste Kampagne zielt auf über eine Million Menschen im Alter von 1 bis 29 Jahren ab.

Im November 2023 berichtete GlobalData über bedeutende Veränderungen auf dem Meningokokken-Impfstoffmarkt mit der Einführung von Penbraya von Pfizer. Der Beratungsausschuss für Impfpraktiken der CDC empfahl, Penbraya zusammen mit den MenACWY- und MenB-Impfstoffen an berechtigte Patienten ab 10 Jahren zu verabreichen.

Im Juli 2023 gab das Serum Institute of India bekannt, dass sein multivalenter Impfstoff gegen Meningokokken-Meningitis, der zur Bekämpfung der fünf vorherrschenden Stämme in Afrika entwickelt wurde, die Vorqualifizierung der WHO erhalten hatte. Diese Zulassung ermöglichte es dem Impfstoff, von UN-Agenturen und der Impfallianz Gavi beschafft zu werden.



Führende Marken für Meningokokken-Impfstoffe