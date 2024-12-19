MATCH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Match Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Match Group, Inc. (“Match” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MTCH) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Match securities between May 02, 2023 and November 06, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 24, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Match Group materially understated the challenges affecting Tinder and, as a result, understated the risk that Tinder's monthly active user count would not recover by the time that Match Group reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Match Group's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Match shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

