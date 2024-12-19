Mactores Cognition Inc. Achieves AWS Generative AI Competency

Photo courtesy of Mactores Cognition

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mactores Cognition Inc. , a pioneer in modern data platform solutions, has achieved the AWS Accredited Competency for Generative AI Solutions. This recognition underscores Mactores’ proven expertise in implementing enterprise-scale generative AI strategies that drive digital transformation and deliver measurable business outcomes.

Revolutionizing Business Through AI Innovation

Mactores Cognition Inc. provides end-to-end solutions integrating generative AI into business processes, enhancing efficiency and decision-making. The company’s proprietary Generative AI Framework is built to guide clients from initial assessments to seamless deployment, ensuring readiness and alignment with strategic objectives. Key features include workshops to identify requirements, tailored strategic roadmaps, and the development of minimum viable products (MVPs) within just 90 days.

“Our mission is to empower organizations with automated, agile, and secure solutions that drive innovation and efficiency,” said Balkrishna Heroor, CEO of Mactores Cognition Inc. “This recognition from AWS affirms our commitment to delivering transformative AI capabilities that solve real-world problems and unlock new opportunities.”

Demonstrated Success in AI Implementation

As industry analysts project the generative AI market to exceed $50 billion in global investments by 2025, Mactores continues to demonstrate leadership in business transformation, serving over 150 clients worldwide. By leveraging advanced tools such as Amazon Bedrock, Snowflake, AWS Datalake, Databricks, and Anthropic Claude, the company has achieved remarkable results reducing transformation time by 80 percent and costs by 66 percent.

The company's expertise spans diverse applications, from automated data analytics to legacy system modernization, enabling clients to achieve significant operational improvements, including 20 percent reduced downtime and substantially enhanced data processing capabilities.

Advancing Ethical AI Solutions

In response to growing demand for AI-driven strategies, Mactores emphasizes the development of highly automated processes that minimize risks while maximizing value. The company maintains strict adherence to ethical AI practices and data privacy compliance, ensuring solutions meet regulatory requirements without compromising innovation.

“The AWS Accredited Competency for Generative AI Solutions is more than a milestone; it is an opportunity to redefine what businesses can achieve with their data,” added Balkrishna Heroor. “We are excited to continue driving innovation and helping our clients navigate the complexities of digital transformation with clarity and confidence.”

Visit Mactores Cognition Inc.'s Generative AI Solution Page to explore how their generative AI solutions are shaping the future of business transformation.

About Mactores Cognition Inc.

Established in 2008, Mactores Cognition Inc. has emerged as a transformative force in modern data platform solutions. The company combines deep expertise in generative AI consultancy with innovative automation frameworks to accelerate business growth and agility. With a track record of delivering secure, scalable solutions across industries, Mactores continues to shape the future of digital transformation.

