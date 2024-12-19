Himax to Unveil Groundbreaking 3D Naked-Eye Display Technology at CES 2025

TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (“Himax” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: HIMX), an industry leader in fabless display driver ICs and other semiconductors, today announced the Company will showcase its industry-leading, low-latency 3D naked-eye display solution at CES 2025, featuring Himax's exclusive “3D Display Pixel Weaving” and patented “Structured Light 3D Visual AI” technologies. Leveraging years of 3D development expertise, Himax’s 3D naked-eye display solution is an integrated and comprehensive offering that provides cutting-edge reference designs for a wide array of 3D AR/VR applications, accelerating customer product development to meet the rapidly growing AR/VR market demand.

The Structured Light 3D Visual AI solution utilizes a 3D structured light module from Himax's well-established WLO technology and a proprietary image processing processor to precisely track the user's eye position with efficient spatial sensing and ultralow latency. The 3D Naked-Eye Image Interlace Computing solution adjusts images in real-time based on the user's eye position, projecting corresponding images to each eye respectively through the 3D display system. Using binocular disparity, it delivers vivid, three-dimensional, glasses-free visual effects. Additionally, the 3D display system offers low-latency response, minimizing discomfort or dizziness from prolonged use and enhancing comfort for extended viewing, creating a more immersive and interactive experience. At CES 2025, Himax will showcase its hardwired 3D naked-eye display solution alongside industry software solutions for comparison to highlight its advantages in speed, power efficiency, and user experience that makes it ideal for high-performance, low-power applications, particularly in AR/VR and advanced 3D displays.

At the exhibition, Himax will also showcase its latest generation 3D Time of Flight (ToF) visual processor, the HE-2, on display, built with industry-leading CPU and NPU architecture. The HE-2 supports ToF image sensor inputs from multiple vendors for high-speed 3D computation and AI operations, outputting 2D/3D images and results at 60 fps, significantly outperforming the speed of current mainstream software solutions. These features reduce data latency, alleviate the load on the central processor, and enhance overall system performance, which is critical for applications requiring fast responses and high precision, such as edge devices and AR/VR. Notably, Himax's technology offers exceptional flexibility, seamlessly integrating with devices such as TVs, kiosks, and IoT systems. At CES, Himax will demonstrate various ToF 3D applications featuring high-speed and low-latency, including long-distance head pose tracking, 3D gesture control, and automotive eye-tracking AR-HUD (AR Head-Up Display), highlighting the vast potential of Himax's 3D technology in real-world scenarios.

Himax invites all interested parties to stop by our exhibition booth at The Venetian Las Vegas Hotel (3355 Las Vegas Boulevard S, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.) Venetian Tower Suite 34-208 to experience the Company’s cutting-edge 3D sensing technology. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Himax at: Himax_CES2025@himax.com.tw.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,683 patents granted and 390 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2024.

