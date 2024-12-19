Vow ASA: Initiating search for new CEO

Oslo, 19 December 2024: The Board of Directors of Vow ASA (OSE ticker: VOW) has initiated the search for a new CEO. Current CEO Henrik Badin will continue in his role until February 2025 and remain available to the company until the end of June 2025 to ensure a smooth transition.

Following a comprehensive financial restructuring, the Board has determined that now is the right time to bring in new leadership to steer the company into its next phase of growth. The search for a new CEO will commence immediately.

“Vow is a market leader in delivering environmental technology to the cruise industry. It has a solid business in heat solutions, and it is also executing and pursuing potential projects involving industry onshore. With a strengthened financial position, we are well-prepared to continue building a solid company that helps our customers achieve their sustainability goals,” said Thomas Borgen, Chair of the Board.

The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Henrik Badin for his more than 18 years of leadership and for significantly growing the company.

“We deeply appreciate Henrik’s dedication and are grateful that he will ensure a seamless handover to the new CEO. His energy and commercial drive have been, and will continue to be, vital to Vow during this period,” said Mr. Borgen.

“It has been a privilege to see Vow grow and thrive, and I remain deeply committed to its continued success. With our strong team, proven technology, and operational excellence, Vow is well-positioned for the future. I will do everything I can to support the company during this transition,” said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.





For more information, please contact

Thomas F. Borgen, Chairman of the Board, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 922 19 641

Email: thomas.f.borgen@bi.no

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).







