Suspension of Listing

Albion Development VCT PLC (LEI: 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38) (Company)

Prior to a resolution to cancel the listing of the Company’s shares on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority, which will be put to the Company’s shareholders at a general meeting of the Company to be held on 19 December 2024, trading in the Company’s shares has now been suspended.

