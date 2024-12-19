Konsolidator announces a focused strategy and outlook for 2025-2027 - inside information

Company announcement no. 21-2024

Søborg, December 19, 2024

Konsolidator announces a focused strategy and outlook for 2025-2027

Konsolidator announces a focused strategy, Resilient growth, for the period 2025-2027. Going forward, the Board of Directors, in conjunction with executive management, has decided to reorientate the strategy of the company to achieve resilient growth.

This means that Konsolidator will focus on striking a prudent balance between increases in ARR and internal cost control in order to arrive at positive EBITDA margins. Therefore, Konsolidator will guide on ARR and follow up on actual ARR achievements on a meticulous basis. Likewise, once the EBITDA margins have stabilized on a positive note, more detailed information will be disseminated to the market on this development.

Resilient growth: Managing two important components

Firstly, ARR is an important component of the company. Towards the end of 2024, Konsolidator surpassed 21 MDKK of ARR, excluding other types of income.

Secondly, cost control is an important component to arrive at increased EBITDA margins and shorter time to recoup sales and marketing costs. Konsolidator has recently cut staff and intends to stay with approximately the same number of staff to stabilize and increase EBITDA margins.

Reorientation of sales strategy

For a few years, Konsolidator has relied on sales based on proprietary sales forces. Under the resilient growth strategy, more attention will be placed on the following possibilities, in addition to direct sales:

Sales through partners and ecosystems where Konsolidator’s basic software fits in on a plug and play basis. As an example, Konsolidator is now beginning to deliver on this in the Microsoft ecosystem. Sales to ecosystems where Konsolidator needs to present a broader solution to key customers. As an example, some customers need to use the Konsolidator software in order to arrive at a reliable credit ranking of companies. Konsolidator will pay attention to this segment, which is large on a global basis. Sales to other vendors in need of reliable data. Konsolidator’s software is still by far considered the most advanced on a global basis to extinguish the many errors stemming from just aggregation data by making actual consolidation, for example with intercompany eliminations and with using fully digitized workflows instead of manual work processes.





Outlook and guidance

The resilient growth strategy is helpful in this respect as it focuses on the combination of growth and EBITDA margins.

As Konsolidator manages and retains a lower cost base than earlier, Konsolidator has decided to focus and guide on the single most important metric solely, namely annualized ARR during the forthcoming period. Konsolidator now guides solely on ARR, up from expected 21 MDKK in 2024 (within announced guidance of 21-23 MDKK) to 23-24 MDKK in 2025 but will refine this and other metrics during 2025. At present, the prospective guidance for 2027 is 27-30 MDKK on an indicative basis.

Annual report 2024

The Annual Report 2024 will be released on February 6, 2025, including operational, financial and SaaS metrics for 2024 and an update on the guidance for 2024.



