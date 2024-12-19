Considering delayed non-dilutive sources of financing, CARBIOS postpones construction of its Longlaville PET biorecycling plant for 6 to 9 months

CARBIOS maintains a robust available cash position of 112 million euros on 30 November 2024

CARBIOS confirms major advances in commercial contract negotiations and makes changes to its Governance

CARBIOS is speeding up its discussions with public stakeholders and private investors. The subsidies obtained under the France 2030 bid operated by ADEME have been approved; their release is pending authorization of the state aid scheme by the European Commission.





Within the “Strategic Projects Guarantee” scheme (GPS), CARBIOS has applied for an 86 million euro-GPS to the French State. Bpifrance Assurance Export (BPIAE) has confirmed its willingness to consider granting a GPS.





CARBIOS is pursuing its growth strategy and is confident of rapidly securing several major binding commercial contracts in the first half of 2025





Philippe Pouletty, CARBIOS founder and President of the Board of Directors, has been nominated Chief Executive Officer, which he accepted on a transitional basis pending the appointment of a new CEO, to replace Emmanuel Ladent. Vincent Kamel, Director, will act as advisor to the new CEO.





Clermont-Ferrand (France), 19 December 2024 (08.45 am CET). CARBIOS , (Euronext Growth Paris : ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, is postponing the construction of its PET biorecycling plant in Longlaville for 6 to 9 months due to delayed funding pending completion of additional financing under satisfactory conditions. CARBIOS' ambition is to finalize this financing, notably non-dilutive, as quickly as possible, so as to serve market needs from 2027. CARBIOS expects to sign several binding commercial contracts in the first half of 2025.

Without calling the plant construction project into question, the decision to postpone the project enables CARBIOS to slow down the pace of cash burn on the project, and to pursue commercial discussions without liquidity pressure. Given the 6 to 9-month planned shift in the construction of the Longlaville plant and tighter control over spending, CARBIOS, with cash reserves of €92.8 million as of November 30, 2024, supplemented by €19.6 million in term deposits classified as financial assets, is well-positioned to meet its needs beyond the next twelve months.

Philippe Pouletty, founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and new interim CEO of CARBIOS, comments: “To ensure the prudent execution of our strategy and safeguard our cash flow in a complex environment, we are postponing construction of the plant in line with the expected timetable for public grants and the negotiation of the necessary additional non-dilutive financing. I am delighted that Vincent Kamel, a Director since 2021 with exceptional international industrial experience in specialty chemicals, has agreed to work alongside me.”

A WEBCAST AND A CONFERENCE CALL WILL TAKE PLACE TODAY

THURSDAY 19 DECEMBER 2024 AT 4:30 PM (CEST)



Philippe POULETTY – Chief Executive Officer

Access to the event : https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nun72bpq



France Dial-in: +33 170918704 / UK Dial-in: +44 1 212818004 / USA Dial-in: +1 718 7058796

Progress on financing the Longlaville plant

Negotiations with Indorama Ventures Limited are not yet finalized. The Company has also entered discussions with other private and public financial institutions likely to provide financing for the project under favorable conditions.

These discussions are currently under review. CARBIOS has therefore obtained confirmation from the French State, including Bpifrance, of its potential support in activating the appraisal of its request for debt coverage (request for 86 million euros) under the “Strategic Projects Guarantee” (GPS) scheme, for which the company has obtained eligibility. Bpifrance's GPS scheme is designed to support projects of strategic interest for the French economy, notably by offering partial debt coverage of up to 80% of loans or investments.

In addition, as a reminder, CARBIOS has obtained non-dilutive funding of 30 million euros from France 2030 and a commitment of 12.5 million euros from the Grand Est Region, The pre-notification phase of France's state aid scheme to the European Commission has been completed. Notification by the French State should take place in the coming days, with a view to authorization of the “Circular Economy” state aid scheme in the first quarter of 2025.

Governance update

Emmanuel Ladent's term of office as Chief Executive Officer ended on 18 December 2024. Philippe Pouletty, founder of CARBIOS and Chairman of the Board of Directors, has been appointed CEO, which he has accepted on a transitional basis, with effect from 18 December 2024. The Board of Directors is in the process of recruiting a new CEO to pursue the Company's development.

###

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and a first industrial plant is currently under construction. CARBIOS, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food & Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products’ recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium.

Visit www.carbios.com/en to find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity.

For latest news and media assets, visit our newsroom: www.carbios.com/newsroom/en/

Information on CARBIOS shares:

ISIN Code: FR0011648716 Ticker Code: Euronext Growth: ALCRB LEI: 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.





For additional information, please contact:



