Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Umecrine Cognition raises MSEK 23.8 to continue clinical development of golexanolone

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – December 19, 2024. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that the portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has raised SEK 23.8 million through a convertible loan to be used for the continuation of the company’s clinical study of golexanolone in primary biliary cholangitis. The convertible loan with attached share options is directed to a consortium of investors.

Umecrine Cognition is currently enrolling patients in the second part of the company’s clinical Phase 1b/2 study of golexanolone in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), aiming to recruit a total of 84 patients in more than 30 sites in eight countries. The company recently concluded the initial part of the study with interim results showing that golexanolone was well-tolerated and safe and that only mild adverse events were registered. The results also indicated that the treatment achieved clinically relevant steady-state drug exposure levels and generated positive outcomes in an anxiety and depression scale (HAD).

The convertible loan with attached share options is directed to an investor consortium, including Karolinska Development, AB Ility and Ribbskottet AB. The funding will be used to finance the ongoing clinical trial of golexanolone in primary biliary cholangitis as well as operational expenses during 2025. The study is expected to be completed during the first half of 2025.

“Having completed the first part of the clinical study with promising results, Umecrine Cognition is now facing the last decisive part of the Phase 1b/2 study, which potentially can add great value to the project and our portfolio company. With a strengthened financial position, the company is well-positioned to continue the development of golexanolone in a patient population with great medical need,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership in Umecrine Cognition amounts to 73%. Upon full exercise of the share options attached to the convertible loan, Karolinska Developments' shareholding will decrease to 62%.





