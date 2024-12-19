WorldShards Rolls Out Complete Economy System with Pre-TGE Airdrops for Players

Abu Dhabi, UAE , Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WorldShards team is super excited to announce the opening of its in-game economy. The project went live on Open Loot, right alongside Big Time and other successful Web3 games.

The full economy will go live in December 2024, after which the TGE will follow early in 2025.

New Opportunities for WorldShards Players

New opportunities are on the horizon for avid gamers as the highly anticipated in-game economy launch approaches.

Proxy Tokens will be introduced in mid-December. At this point, these tokens will become the main currency to access NFT crafting and in-game upgrades.

This feature will let players focus on gameplay and convert their tokens at a 1:1 ratio during the 2025 TGE. WorldShards is removing access code requirements this December, providing all users with a 30-day trial period to experience the game.

And if certain in-game activity criteria are met during this trial, players can permanently join the ranks of WorldShards enthusiasts.

Rewards and Community Empowerment

Another important feature that gamers will appreciate in Phase 2 is the airdrop campaign.

This represents a form of reward for active players, including trial members, depending on their merits in the game.

Importantly, one does not have to own an NFT to be eligible for inclusion in the airdrop. Current players are given welcome bundles as an added bonus to gift to their peers.

These bundles grant full game access and a generous amount of premium currency called gems.

Additionally, future purchases of Welcome Bundles will also come with an extra bundle to gift.

About WorldShards

WorldShards is an MMORPG game developed by the experienced veterans of Lowkick Studio in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Gaming.

It is a cross-platform game that opens an entire world for players beyond conventional limits.

The project was launched in cooperation with the Open Loot platform, the creators of Big Time and the $OL token. Since its launch, WorldShards has gathered tens of thousands of players from all over the world.

Actually, the project is able to boast of more than 300,000 members in its online community.

Sales success is a nice backup for such a growth strategy that the project is following.

In 2024 alone, WorldShards gathered over $4 million after selling Artifact Boxes, Mystery Island Boxes, and Founder's Lootboxes.

Anyone interested in learning more about WorldShards should refer to the official website of the project .

Also, here is the game launcher link .

The social pages listed below regularly keep players updated on WorldShards news and exclusives.

X (Twitter) | Telegram | Discord | Twitch | Steam



