19 December 2024

Mothercare plc

Director/PDMR shareholdings

Mothercare plc has been notified that Clive Whiley and Andy Cook have transacted in the Company’s shares.

On 18 December 2024, 4,000,000 Mothercare plc shares were purchased by Zodiac Executive Pension Scheme of which Mr Whiley is the sole beneficiary; and Andy Cook purchased 1,000,000 Mothercare plc shares.

Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:

Mothercare plc (the “Company”)

Transaction notification





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated a) Name Clive Whiley 2. Reason for notification a) Position/Status Chairman b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mothercare PLC b) LEI 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc

ISIN: GB0009067447 b) Nature of transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares c)





Price(s) and volume(s)





Price(s) Volume(s) 2.5p per share





4,000,000 d) Aggregated Information n/a e) Date of transaction 18 December 2024 f) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Accordingly, Mr Whiley has increased his interest from 4,000,000 shares to 8,000,000 shares.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated a) Name Andy Cook 2. Reason for notification a) Position/Status CFO b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mothercare PLC b) LEI 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc

ISIN: GB0009067447 b) Nature of transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares c)





Price(s) and volume(s)





Price(s) Volume(s) 2.5p per share





1,000,000 d) Aggregated Information n/a e) Date of transaction 18 December 2024 f) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

