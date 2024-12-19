Peritoneal Dialysis Market Research 2024-2034: Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Underscores Need for Dialysis Innovations

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peritoneal Dialysis Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Product, Indication, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a primary driver of the peritoneal dialysis market. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the global burden of chronic kidney disease reached 7.89 billion cases in 2021, up from 7.82 billion in 2020. This rising population of CKD patients has fueled increased demand for peritoneal dialysis as an effective treatment option.

The market is further supported by the global rise in diabetes and hypertension, both of which are major risk factors for kidney disease. An August 2023 report from the National Center for Biotechnology Information on diabetes and hypertension prevalence highlighted that, in 2.02 trillion people were living with diabetes, while the World Health Organization reported over one billion people globally with hypertension.



Additionally, technological advancements are enhancing market growth. Innovations in dialysis equipment, such as portable systems and improved dialysis solutions are making peritoneal dialysis more accessible and effective. Additionally, the shift toward home-based healthcare solutions presents a favorable market opportunity, as peritoneal dialysis can be administered at home, allowing patients to maintain their daily routines and travel if necessary.



Despite these growth drivers, the peritoneal dialysis market faces notable challenges. Peritonitis, a potentially life-threatening infection of the peritoneum, remains a significant complication and a barrier to broader adoption. Furthermore, the process requires rigorous patient or caregiver adherence to aseptic techniques, as any lapses can lead to serious infections, which may discourage uptake.



In the Asia-Pacific region, the peritoneal dialysis market is poised for robust growth, driven by a high incidence of chronic kidney disease. As per a report published in January 2022 by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, an estimated 434.3 million adults in Asia had chronic kidney disease, with up to 65.6 million in advanced stages. This escalating patient base is expected to drive market demand over the forecast period.

Major Peritoneal DialysisCompanies Featured

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG

B. Braun SE

Huaren Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Medionics

Newsol Technologies Inc.

