Asia-Pacific Needle Coke Industry Research Report 2024-2033: Opportunities in Vertical Integration of Needle Coke Business, & Evolution of Needle Coke in UHP Graphite Electrode Applications

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Needle Coke Market: Focus on Application, Type, Grade, End Use, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific needle coke market was valued at $1.75 billion in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.87% and reach $4.09 billion by 2033

Urbanization, industrialization, infrastructure development, economic expansion, and the growing need for steel and electric vehicles are the main factors propelling market expansion in the APAC region. But issues including inadequate infrastructure, unstable economies, inconsistent regulations, and international unpredictability stand in the way of the region's continued development.





The market for needle coke in Asia-Pacific is expanding significantly because to the growing requirement for premium coke in the fabrication of electrodes for electric arc furnaces (EAF) and lithium-ion batteries for electric cars. Known for having a high graphite concentration and few impurities, needle coke is essential for these applications, particularly for making ultra-high-power (UHP) graphite electrodes.



With expanding industrial bases, more investments in renewable energy, and increased manufacturing of electric vehicles, countries such as China, Japan, and India are major players in the APAC market. Improvements in battery technology, the growth of the steel sector, and the move toward renewable energy sources all contribute to the increased demand for needle coke. As APAC's businesses continue to to expand and modernize, the needle coke market is poised for significant growth, supported by rising demand for advanced technologies and materials in manufacturing and energy storage sectors.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different grades and types. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the Asia-Pacific needle coke market based on the end user.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Asia-Pacific needle coke market analyzed and profiled in the study involve needle coke manufacturers and the overall ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the needle coke market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Shandong Jingyang Technology Co. Ltd

Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

Sumitomo Corporation

Baotailong New Materials Co., Ltd.

POSCO FUTURE M

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trends: Overview

1.1.2 Surging Electric Vehicle Sales

1.1.3 Growing Demand for Solid-State Lithium-Metal Batteries

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Number of Patents and Country)

1.4 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events - COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War

1.5 Recent Developments by Key Players in the Needle Coke Market

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Carbon Reduction Mandates and Environmental Standards

1.6.1.2 Surging Demand for Graphite Electrodes

1.6.1.3 Growth in Aluminum Production

1.6.2 Market Challenges

1.6.2.1 Spiraling Raw Material Prices

1.6.2.2 Expansion of Production Capacity

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Vertical Integration of Needle Coke Business

1.6.3.2 Evolution of Needle Coke in UHP Graphite Electrode Applications



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Demand-Supply Analysis in Asia-Pacific

2.2.5 Application

2.2.6 Product

2.2.7 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

2.2.7.1 China

2.2.7.2 Japan

2.2.7.3 India

2.2.7.4 South Korea

2.2.7.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.3 Top Competitors

3.2.4 Target Customers

3.2.5 Key Personnel

3.2.6 Analyst View

3.2.7 Market Share, 2022



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3d54n2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment