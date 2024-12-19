Granola Market to Surpass USD 6 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 4.1% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global granola market is projected to achieve a valuation of USD 4 billion in 2024. With an expected CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, the market is anticipated to grow significantly, reaching USD 6 billion by 2034.

The demand for granola is on the rise, driven by the growing popularity of granola breakfast cereals and bars. Traditionally, North America and Europe have been strongholds for breakfast cereals, offering substantial growth opportunities for market players. Granola's health benefits are also a key factor contributing to its increasing demand.

In 2023, the granola market was valued at USD 3.7 billion and is estimated to reach USD 4 billion in 2024, reflecting an impressive year-over-year growth of 8%. Among flavors, chocolate stands out as the most preferred, projected to capture 34% of the market share in 2024.

Increased Spending on Breakfast Cereals Drives Granola Market Growth

Granola is becoming a staple ingredient in breakfast cereals, thanks to its appeal among health-conscious consumers. The rising demand for healthier breakfast options has led to a surge in preference for cereals made with granola.

North America and Europe dominate the breakfast cereal market, where cereals are a breakfast tradition. These regions also lead in spending on breakfast cereals, significantly boosting the demand for granola-based options.

Meanwhile, the growing influence of Western dietary habits is driving the adoption of breakfast cereals in Asian countries, further contributing to the expansion of the granola market in these regions.

"The rising health consciousness and demand for gluten-free and keto-friendly options are driving innovation in the granola market. With North America and Europe leading consumption and Asia Pacific showing growth potential, granola's role as a staple in breakfast cereals continues to expand globally.", - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights





Rising Health Consciousness Fuels Demand for Granola Products

Granola is widely recognized for its health benefits, making it an increasingly popular choice among consumers seeking healthier food options. With a growing focus on reducing the consumption of unhealthy and fattening foods, granola has become a preferred alternative. Additionally, it is highly favored by individuals adhering to gluten-free diets.

Manufacturers are also enhancing the keto appeal of granola by introducing keto-friendly options, further boosting its health profile. As a result, the production of grainless and keto-compatible granola products has seen significant growth.

Detailed Market Study: Full Report and Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/granola-market

Rising Demand for Convenience Foods Drives Granola Market Growth

The global rise in the working-class population has significantly increased the adoption of convenience foods. Granola has become a versatile option, seamlessly fitting into various convenience food categories, from breakfast staples to meal toppers. Its easy-to-eat nature makes it a go-to choice for busy consumers managing hectic lifestyles.

A major driver behind the growing demand for convenience foods is urbanization, which has led to a shift in consumer preferences toward readily consumable products such as granola bars and single-serve granola packs. The table below highlights urbanization rates in key countries, illustrating the potential for granola market expansion.

Premium and Artisanal Granola Gaining Consumer Favor

Granola makers in the premium and artisanal segments are redefining traditional granola by introducing niche products that go beyond conventional ingredients like nuts and oats. These offerings not only deliver unique flavors but also stand out with their visual appeal. The growing popularity of artisanal granola has created opportunities for small-scale producers to carve a niche with their distinctive products, further fueling market growth.

Region-wise Analysis

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 Canada 7.5% China 6.2% United Kingdom 6.1% Spain 6.6% United States 6%

United States: Artisanal Brands Lead the Way

The granola market in the United States is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2034. As a breakfast staple, granola continues to enjoy widespread popularity, with granola bars appealing to both children and adults.

With granola firmly entrenched in American diets, brands are focusing on differentiation to stand out. Artisanal brands like KIND Snacks and Purely Elizabeth are capturing attention with innovative offerings. For example, in January 2024, Purely Elizabeth introduced Cookie Granola, showcasing the importance of product innovation for staying competitive in the U.S. market.

China: Health Awareness Drives Granola Adoption

In China, the granola market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the 2024–2034 period. Rising obesity rates, with nearly 50% of adults and 20% of school-age children being overweight (as reported in the 2020 Report on Chinese Residents Chronic Diseases and Nutrition), have heightened the focus on healthier eating habits.

Granola’s nutritional benefits have fueled its popularity, with products like Japanese brand Calbee’s Frugra and Mygla gaining traction. These granola products, rich in dietary fiber and made with wholesome ingredients like oats, rye, and coconut, align with Chinese consumers’ growing demand for healthier food options.

Spain: A Lucrative Market for Global Players

Spain’s granola market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034, driven by a dynamic culinary culture and rising snacking trends. The Spanish population’s openness to food experimentation creates significant opportunities for international brands.

For example, French brand Carrefour has introduced insect-based granola bars to the Spanish market, appealing to adventurous eaters, while PepsiCo’s classic Quaker Cruesli granola cereal continues to gain popularity. This diverse consumer demand positions Spain as a highly attractive market for granola products in the coming years.





Category-wise Insights

What are the different flavors available in Granola?

Granola is a popular breakfast cereal that has been growing in popularity due to its convenience and versatility. The classic combination of oats, nuts, and honey has been around for quite some time, but now there are many different flavors available. From the classic Vanilla flavor to the more exotic Chocolate, Coconut, Strawberry, and Banana varieties.

Which has a larger market share between Bars, and Cereals?

The bar segment is becoming increasingly popular in the granola market, as consumers are drawn to portable, high-protein snacks for breakfast and on-the-go snacking. According to recent research, bars are now one of the most popular product types in the US specialty food market, behind chocolate and candy. The growth in the Granola market is attributed to rising consumer demand for convenient and nutritious foods; many of these bars contain ingredients such as nuts and grains that are high in protein and fiber but low in sugar content.

Competitive Landscape

Market giants like General Mills, Kellogg’s, and Pepsico hold a sizable portion of the market share. However, the nature of the market is a fragmented one. Tier 1 companies are estimated to hold only 30% of the revenue share in 2024. Instead, it is smaller tier 3 companies that are set to hold the biggest share, accounting for half of the revenue in 2024.

The market is diverse due to the presence of companies that concentrate on local demand, giving more than a fair fight to market giants. For instance, in the United Kingdom, Jordans and Rude Health are popular local brands. Supermarkets too sell granola of their own making, for instance, Whole Foods’ 365 Everyday Value and Tesco Finest Granola.

The competitive nature of the market allows for artisanal brands to make their mark. By concentrating on keto-friendly, grain-free, and other niche varieties, artisanal brands such as KIND Snacks and Purely Elizabeth are flourishing.

Key Companies

Kellogg's

Kraft Foods Inc.

Sunnycrunch

ConAgra Foods

Clif Bar & Co.

General Mills

Nestlé

Nature Valley

Slim-Fast Food Co. (Unilever Company)



Granola Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into bars and cereals.

By Flavor:

Granola flavors include vanilla, chocolate, coconut, strawberry, banana, and others.

By Application:

Applications of granola include salads, cookies, cupcakes, gratins, trail mix, puddings, breakfast baked goods, fruit crisps, and others.

By Region:

The market is analyzed region-wise, including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Discover the future of the pulse market! Stay ahead of trends and unlock growth opportunities by reading our in-depth analysis.

