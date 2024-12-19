Sustainable Data Center Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029: Market to Surpass $85 Billion, Driven by Large Colocation and Hyperscale Data Center Operators

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sustainable data center market by investment is expected to reach $85.44 billion by 2029 from $39.51 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.71% from 2023 to 2029

In the global region, data center leaders such as Vantage Data Centers, Kao Data, Khazna, Africa Data Centres, STT GDC, GDS, and Equinix are adopting HVO fuel for their generators to enhance sustainability. In 2024, GDS China and STT GDC transitioned to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and hydrogen fuel cells for backup power.

In January 2024, Honda and Mitsubishi revealed plans to pilot a small data center using hydrogen from Tokuyama Corporation's electrolysis plant. This hydrogen, a by-product of sodium hypochlorite and chlorine production, will power Honda's fuel-cell power station and Mitsubishi's data center. The project is set to run until March 31, 2026.

With a growing emphasis on sustainability, fuels such as HVO and fuel cells are entering the market at high costs and limited availability in certain regions. Therefore, data center operators are collaborating to boost sustainable fuel adoption, thereby supporting sustainable data center market growth. For example, Vantage partnered with the Data Center Coalition (DCC) to drive market support for HVO, especially in Northern Virginia, where HVO costs are nearly 95% higher than diesel.

In December 2023, Digital Edge trialed a new robot prototype named 'Nora' at its Narra 1 data center in Manila, Philippines. Nora autonomously navigates and assists visitors using facial recognition and voice commands, functioning for up to eight hours on a single charge.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The Nordic region offers an ideal environment for green data centers, utilizing renewable energy and minimizing reliance on water-based cooling systems, thereby supporting the sustainable data center market. In Western Europe, Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin (FLAPD) markets are increasingly implementing sustainable practices, such as using HVO fuel cells and natural gas to replace diesel, aiming to lower their PUE to under 1.5.

In Latin America, countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay are increasingly turning to renewable energy for their power needs. Despite facing challenges in sustainability compared to North America, APAC, and Europe, Latin American data centers are embracing sustainable initiatives and advanced technologies in 2023 and 2024 and supporting Latin America sustainable data center market growth. For example, Hive Digital Technologies, a Canadian firm, plans to establish a hydroelectric-powered crypto-mining data center in Paraguay, utilizing clean energy from the Itaipu hydroelectric dam for its upcoming 100 MW operation.

The APAC sustainable data center market is witnessing growth during the forecast period, countries such as China, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia are at the forefront of adopting renewable energy to satisfy increasing energy demands. As APAC emerges as a hub for AI, many data centers are prioritizing sustainability, with countries such as Singapore and Taiwan facing challenges such as power supply issues. To enhance energy efficiency, data centers are implementing initiatives such as solar roofs and fuel cell technologies. For example, in 2024, CyrusOne initiated construction on its first data center in Japan, which will include a dedicated substation and rooftop photovoltaic (PV) cells.

In the Middle East and Africa (MEA), sustainability efforts lag due to insufficient infrastructure in Africa and a lack of renewable energy sources in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. However, in 2023 and 2024, data centers are taking significant steps toward sustainability, such as Africa Data Centers utilizing renewable energy from Distributed Power Africa and Khazna Data Centers partnering with Masdar, which has secured a solar generation license from Abu Dhabi's Department of Energy for a 7 MWp capacity to power the Khazna Abu Dhabi 6 facility.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Large Colocation and Hyperscale Data Center Operators Drive Sustainable Data Center Market Growth

Cloud data center tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Tencent, Meta, and AWS are leading the charge in renewable energy across APAC and various sectors, especially government sectors. For instance, in 2024, AWS constructed a secure sustainable data center for the Australian government, which has pledged USD 850 million over ten years for security and green sustainability.

Major colocation and hyperscale data center operators such as Ark Data Centers, CyrusOne, Khanza, Equinix, Singtel, STT GDC, NTT Data Centers, and Digital Realty are actively reducing their carbon footprints by investing in renewable energy. New players such as Datagrid, Datacom New Zealand, DataVolt, and Bitera Data Center are also contributing significantly to the global sustainable data center market. In 2024, these firms are channeling millions into PPAs for renewable energy, enhancing their commitment to sustainability.

Key renewable energy players in APAC include Engie, ACCIONA Energia, Adani Green Energy, Distributed Power Africa, OX2, European Energy, Elera Renovavies, Emerge, AGL Energy, and ReNew Power Ventures. In 2024, new entrants such as Metlen Energy & Metals (Mytilineos), ScottishPower, Mercury NZ, and Shizen Energy are partnering in the sustainable data center market with leading data centers to enhance sustainability.

Government Push Toward Sustainability

The European Union (EU) has introduced a new regulation as part of its European Green Deal, aiming for climate neutrality by 2050. This regulation requires data centers with an IT power demand of at least 500 kW to report key performance indicators, including energy use and renewable energy sources, to improve efficiency and reduce fossil fuel dependence, thereby supporting the EU's environmental goals.

Due to severe droughts, governments are delaying or redesigning projects with sustainable materials such as green concrete and air-based cooling systems. In Latin America, Google paused its Chilean data center project after a court asked them to revise their application, considering climate change and water concerns, specifically the strained Santiago aquifer. Google has since updated its design to incorporate air cooling and is working closely with local authorities.

Governments worldwide are joining forces to enhance the adoption of renewable energy. Notably, in 2024, India and the United States initiated a USD 1 billion partnership to strengthen India's clean energy supply chain, supported by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). This initiative aims to boost the production of essential green technologies, such as solar panels and wind turbines and will collaborate with African countries that are interested in clean energy.

In 2023, China's Ministry of Finance, Ecology and Environment, and Industry and Information Technology introduced a Green Data Center standard, effective July 1, 2023. The standard mandates specific criteria for equipment and services, including a PUE of under 1.4 from June 2023 and under 1.3 from 2025, and requires a water-to-power consumption ratio of less than 2.5 L/kWh.

In November 2023, Singapore's Minister of State for Trade and Industry unveiled the Sustainable Tropical Data Centre Testbed (STDCT), a cutting-edge facility designed for tropical climates. Hosted by the National University of Singapore, this testbed marks a significant milestone in advancing data center technology and supports Singapore's green technology goals under the RIE 2025 plan.

