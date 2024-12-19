AI Revolutionizing the Construction Industry: Boosting Productivity, Safety and ESG Credentials

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Construction - Strategic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The construction industry has been slower than other sectors in implementing AI as it is one of the least digitalized industries. However, construction companies are increasingly investing in AI technologies to improve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) credentials, boost productivity and safety, and address supply chain disruptions and labor shortages.
Key Highlights
- For decades, artificial intelligence (AI) was the domain of university and corporate R&D labs. Recent progress in machine learning (ML) on the back of improved algorithms (e.g., Google's AlphaGo, OpenAI's GPT-3) and increasing computing power have enabled AI to solve real-life problems. The analyst estimates the total AI market will be worth $1 trillion by 2030, up from $103 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate of 39%.
Report Scope
- This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. It predicts how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies.
Key Topics Covered:
- Players
- Value Chain
- The Impact of AI on Construction
- Case Studies
- Market Size and Growth Forecasts
- AI Timeline
- Signals
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Glossary
Company Coverage:
- AECOM
- ALICE Technologies
- Autodesk
- Balfour Beatty
- Bechtel
- Bentley Systems
- Buildots
- Built Robotics
- China State Construction Engineering
- Converge.io
- Laing O'Rourke
- Larsen & Toubro
- Machine Eye
- nPlan
- Oculo
- Procore Technologies
- Shimizu
- Siemens
- Skanska
- Trimble
- Vinci
