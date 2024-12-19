CAR-T Cell Therapy Market to Surpass USD 188.84 Billion by 2034 at 36.8% during 2025 to 2034 – Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The market for CAR-T cell therapy is poised to exhibit a robust CAGR of 36.8% during 2025–2034. The CAR-T cell therapy market size was valued at USD 7.31 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 188.84 billion by 2034.

Market Introduction

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is a type of cancer immunotherapy treatment that relies on the patient’s immune system for attacking cancer cells. It involves the insertion of a tube into the vein of the patient’s arm to remove blood and separate the T cells from the rest of the blood. Then, the T cells are infused with a gene for CAR in a laboratory setting. After growing in large numbers, the CAR T cells are infused back into the individual’s body. The therapy is advised for fighting against certain cancer types, including lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma. Research indicates that CAR-T cell therapy can be very effective, even when other treatment options have stopped working.

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2024 USD 7.31 billion Market Size Value in 2025 USD 11.25 billion Revenue Forecast by 2034 USD 188.84 billion CAGR 36.8 % from 2025 to 2034 Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Market Key Players

The top market participants are focusing heavily on R&D to improve their product offerings. Also, they are undertaking several strategic initiatives to expand their global footprint. A few of the CAR-T cell therapy market market key players are:

Bluebird Bio

Celgene Corporation

Gilead Sciences

Pfizer Inc.

Merck

Amgen

Intellia Therapeutics

Novartis

Caribou Biosciences

Celyad

Nanjing Legend Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Drivers:

Growing Prevalence of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma: Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) often doesn’t respond to standard treatments such as monoclonal antibody therapies and chemotherapy. CAR-T cell therapy, which involves modifying a patient’s T cells for targeting and destroying cancer cells specifically, has shown high efficacy in DLBCL cases, impacting the CAR-T cell therapy market demand favorably.

Rising Potential Applications in Solid Tumors: Solid tumors such as glioblastoma, lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer account for the majority of cancer cases across the globe. These tumors have limited treatment options, especially in advanced stages. Advances in CAR-T cells to overcome challenges associated with conventional treatment options for solid tumors have shown promising preclinical and clinical results.

Opportunities:

Increasing Expansion Activities: The top market participants are focusing on expansion activities to secure commercial access in regional markets and gain access to treatment centers. These activities are anticipated to boost the CAR-T cell therapy expansion and demand in the upcoming years.

Regional Overview

The CAR-T cell therapy market report offers market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the market with a 47% share of the market revenue in 2024. The regional market dominance is primarily fueled by the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of hematologic malignancies, and significant research and development investments. Besides, the early adoption of innovative therapies and the presence of a favorable regulatory environment further contribute to market growth in the region.

The Europe CAR-T cell therapy market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 33.2% from 2025 to 2034. The increased focus on expanding access to advanced therapies, along with the rising prevalence of relapsed or refractory hematologic cancers, contribute to the robust growth of the market in Europe.





CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

By Indication Outlook

DLBCL (Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma)

ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia)

CLL (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia)

MM (Multiple Myeloma)

FL (Follicular Lymphoma)

Mastozytosis

Myeloid Fibrosis

MLL (Mixed Lineage Leukemia)

Thymic Cancer

Glioblastoma

AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia)

Other

By Target Antigen Outlook

CD19/CD22

BCMA (B-Cell Maturation Antigen)

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



