Connected Enterprise Market Share is Projected to Grow from USD 620.88 Billion to Rise At 33.3% CAGR | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Outlook:

Polaris Market Research has recently published its latest analysis titled “Connected Enterprise Market”. The report reveals that the market for connected enterprise was valued at USD 620.88 billion in 2024 exhibiting a CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period.

What is Connected Enterprise?

Connected enterprise is when each component of a firm is linked through combined technology. This indicates each sector, and each operation, such as engineering, manufacturing, sales, logistics, HR, customer service, marketing, finance, R&D, and occasional conflict within the enterprise, are all capable of securing connections. An enterprise can decrease operating prices and enhance productivity through big data collated by eth digital linkage of procedures, people, and instruments.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The market for connected enterprise is expanding due to it improving governing, and maximizing business functions covering several industries.

The connected enterprise market analysis is primarily based on component, type, end user, and region.

Based on components, the solution segment dominated the market in 2024.

In 2024, North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Connected Enterprise Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Technological Progressions: The connected enterprise market size is expanding due to the surge in digital variation techniques as firms are growingly acquiring technologies such as IoT, AI, and cloud computing to smooth functions and enhance productivity. In September 2023, Siemens Xcelerator instigated an open business platform to push digital conveyance for all industry consumers.

Surge in Digital Conveyance Strategies: The global surge in digital conveyance strategies is a prominent market growth driver. Firms are growingly acquiring technology to enhance flexibility and encourage invention, manipulating data to make informed decisions and smoothen functions. Further, perspectives emanated from linked devices ease procedure maximization and prophetic sustenance.

Trends and Opportunities

Escalating Funding in Connected Solutions: The requirement for sprightly and combined business procedures covering departments is pushing firms to fund in connected solutions additionally encouraging market growth. Therefore, digital transformation endeavors are modifying conventional business models and enhancing customer experience, suggesting that connected enterprise market demand is expanding.

Sectors Enhancing Productivity: Sectors involving manufacturing, healthcare, and automotive are capitalizing on connected enterprise solutions to enhance productivity and governing and decrease costs. Thus, the market is profiting from tactical associations, government reinforcement for smart frameworks, and shove for real-time data analytics.

Competitive Analysis

The aggressive topography of the industry is portrayed by the blending of spearheading leaders and engaging in market share through invention, tactical association, and regional augmentation. Prominent firms in the connected enterprise sector, such as IBM, Microsoft, and Salesforce, use their substantial R&D potential to offer progressive solutions.

Major players operating in connected enterprise market are:

Accelerite

Robert Bosch GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

GE Digital (GE Vernova)

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM

LTIMindtree Limited

PTC

Rockwell Automation

Accenture

Microsoft

Regional Insights

North America: The region boasted a sizeable market share due to a strong technological framework and an elevated gathering of prominent industry players. Further, the region profits from notable funding in progressive technologies such as IoT and cloud computing, which ease the application of connected enterprise solutions.

Europe: The region's growing attentiveness to digital transformation and justifiability and its initiatives, such as green deal and several smart city projects, are fuelling funding in connected technologies throughout the region and are expected to drive Europe's connected enterprise market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Connected Enterprise Market Segmentation

By Component Outlook

Solution

Service

By Type Outlook

Manufacturing Execution System

Customer Experience Management

Enterprise Infrastructure Management

Asset Performance Management

Remote Monitoring System

By End User Outlook

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



