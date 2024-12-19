Changes in the Management Board of AS Harju Elekter Group

The Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter Group decided, in line with the approval of the Group’s new development strategy, to recall all current members of the Management Board – Tiit Atso, Priit Treial and Aron Kuhi-Thalfeldt – on 31/12/2024. The recall is linked to the strategic decision to expand the Management Board to five members and to allow members to start the new period on an equal term.

As of 1 January 2025, the Management Board of AS Harju Elekter Group, with a term of office of three (3) years until 31/12/2027, will consist of:

Tiit Atso – chairman of the management board

Priit Treial – financial management

Aron Kuhi-Thalfeldt – real estate

Erko Lepa – manufacturing and supply chain

Tiit Luman – sales, marketing and product management

Tiit Atso and Aron Kuhi-Thalfeldt have been members of the management board of Harju Elekter since 2016, Priit Treial since 2022.

Erko Lepa (born 1981) joined Harju Elekter in autumn 2021 and is responsible for production and strategic purchasing in Harju Elekter Group. Previously, he has worked at ABB in various positions starting as a product development engineer and ending as a transformation lead responsible for the global transformation of ABB’s motor and generator business. He holds a master’s degree in electric drives and power electronics from Tallinn University of Technology. Erko Lepa owns 23 shares in AS Harju Elekter Group.

Tiit Luman (born 1986) has worked at Harju Elekter since 2008 as Sales Director and Head of Strategic Partnership and responsible for marketing, product, and sales management in Harju Elekter Group. He holds a master’s degree in business finance and electrical power engineering from Tallinn University of Technology. Tiit Luman does not own shares in AS Harju Elekter Group.

The expansion of the Management Board will provide a solid basis for the implementation of the strategic objectives during the period 2025–2027 and reflects the Group’s growth ambitions and focus on even more efficient production and sales. The Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter Group is convinced that the new Management Board will contribute to increasing the Group’s competitiveness and achieving a strong market position in both domestic and foreign markets.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 840 people, and the Group’s revenue in nine months of 2024 was 145 million euros.

