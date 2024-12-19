Microprocessor & GPU Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030, Featuring Profiles of Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm Technologies, Texas Instruments, IBM, Renesas Electronics & More

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microprocessor & GPU Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microprocessor & GPU market is expected to reach an estimated $146.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for GPUs and processors with superior energy efficiency and performance, the increasing use of equipment and devices with Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, and the expansion of deep learning-based applications and artificial intelligence, including supercomputers.

Features of this Global Microprocessor & GPU Market Report

Market Size Estimates: Microprocessor & GPU market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Microprocessor & GPU market size by various segments: by GPU type, functionality, architecture, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Microprocessor & GPU market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different GPU type, functionality, architecture, application, and regions for the microprocessor & GPU market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the microprocessor & GPU market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Market Segment Forecasts

Within the GPU type category, discrete GPUs will remain the largest segment over the forecast period, as they are ideal for graphically demanding applications such as gaming, animation, visualization, and video rendering.

In terms of regions, APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the presence of numerous semiconductor firms in the region and the rising demand for consumer electronics.

List of Microprocessor & GPU Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. Through these strategies microprocessor & GPU companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.



Some of the microprocessor & GPU companies profiled in this report include:

Advanced Micro Devices

Qualcomm Technologies

Texas Instruments

IBM

Renesas Electronics

Intel

Broadcom

NXP Semiconductors

Microchip Technology

Marvell Technology

Microprocessor & GPU by Segment



GPU Type [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Discrete

Integrated

Functionality [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Real-Time Systems

Standalone Systems

Architecture [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

X86

ARM

Others

Application [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Consumer Electronics

Servers & Datacenters

Automotive

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

Region [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Country Wise Outlook for the Microprocessor & GPU Market



The microprocessor and GPU markets continue to evolve rapidly due to technological advancement, geopolitical changes, and demand for power-intensive computers. Chip design, development of new manufacturing processes, and broadened application fields even more fuel growth and competition across key markets. Indeed, this shows that countries at the forefront of such growth, which include the United States, China, Germany, India, and Japan, reflect their strategic position within the global tech ecosystem.

USA: The USA has also seen massive technological advancements in the fields of microprocessors and GPU, driven by giants like NVIDIA and Intel. New releases like the RTX 4000 series have given a major leap in AI and gaming performance by NVIDIA, while Intel is making good enhancements with its Alder Lake processors, which represent high-performance and efficient cores combined. These are further enforcing the US position in AI, gaming, and data center markets.

The USA has also seen massive technological advancements in the fields of microprocessors and GPU, driven by giants like NVIDIA and Intel. New releases like the RTX 4000 series have given a major leap in AI and gaming performance by NVIDIA, while Intel is making good enhancements with its Alder Lake processors, which represent high-performance and efficient cores combined. These are further enforcing the US position in AI, gaming, and data center markets. China: China has sought to become independent from foreign-sourced technology by designing and developing indigenous microprocessors and GPUs. Companies like Huawei and Zhaoxin are showing promising results. Huawei processors, Kunpeng, and the Ascend AI chips represent an attempt on the part of the company to rival their Western counterparts for both domestic and international markets, consistent with the general trend of technological independence in China.

China has sought to become independent from foreign-sourced technology by designing and developing indigenous microprocessors and GPUs. Companies like Huawei and Zhaoxin are showing promising results. Huawei processors, Kunpeng, and the Ascend AI chips represent an attempt on the part of the company to rival their Western counterparts for both domestic and international markets, consistent with the general trend of technological independence in China. Germany: Germany is firming up its capabilities in microprocessors and GPU on the back of collaboration between technology giants and research institutions. The country's focus on automotive and industrial applications has seen the development of processors used in autonomous driving and Industry 4.0 solutions. Among German firms spearheading developments that integrate microprocessors and GPUs into advanced systems for automotive and industrial applications are Infineon and Bosch.

India: Considering the demand for technology in IT services and mobile devices, India is growing fast as a major player in microprocessors and GPU markets. Starting from AMD to recent startups, all are focusing on cost-effective and high-performance deliveries that are specifically tailored for Indian customers. Moreover, the rapidly growing semiconductor design ecosystem in India will increase its role in the global market.

Considering the demand for technology in IT services and mobile devices, India is growing fast as a major player in microprocessors and GPU markets. Starting from AMD to recent startups, all are focusing on cost-effective and high-performance deliveries that are specifically tailored for Indian customers. Moreover, the rapidly growing semiconductor design ecosystem in India will increase its role in the global market. Japan: Japan is developing its microprocessor and GPU technology in various ways: high-performance computing and consumer electronics. Companies like Sony and Toshiba have invested in next-generation GPUs and processors, which add more value to the merchandise. Japan's push to incorporate high-value microprocessors into consumer electronics and robotics is driving innovations in these fields.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the microprocessor & GPU market by GPU type (discrete and integrated), functionality (real-time systems and standalone systems), architecture (X86, ARM, and others), application (consumer electronics, servers & datacenters, automotive, banking, financial services, and insurance, aerospace & defense, healthcare, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1g6nv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.