AiMalls Announces its Global Expansion with Dubai License and Upcoming 2025 AI-Powered Shopping App Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiMalls, a leader in AI, blockchain, and digital commerce, is reshaping online shopping with a focus on transparency, security, and global opportunities. With impressive achievements in 2024, AiMalls is poised for even greater milestones in 2025, driving further global expansion and enhancing its tokenized ecosystem and AI capabilities.





Major Milestone Achieved and Exciting Developments Ahead

AiMalls has secured its prestigious Dubai License, marking a key step in our global expansion. This milestone boosts credibility, ensures regulatory compliance, enables strategic partnerships and opens access to the thriving Middle East market. As a result of this achievement, AiMalls aims to launch in Dubai, further enhancing our position in the region and driving continued growth.

AiMalls App Launch: The Smart Way to Shop in 2025

The highly anticipated AiMalls app launches in Q1 2025, promising an enhanced shopping experience with more efficient, faster, make shopping easier and more enjoyable. The app will provide access to a wide range of global shopping options, transforming how you shop online by using $AIT as utility token, shoppers can unlock exclusive discounts, earn rewards and access special features within the app. With AiMalls, shopping is not just about buying, it's about experiencing the future of commerce.

Inline with the shopping app launch, AiMalls $AIT is in negotiations with TOP TIER 1 Centralized Exchange for token listing.

Driving Value with Strategic Token Burn and Sustainable Growth

The recent token burn at AiMalls, which has already removed over 25,000 $AIT tokens from circulation, is a powerful move in our long-term strategy. By reducing the total supply of $AIT, we’re not just increasing scarcity, we're enhancing its value over time, with the recent token burning event $AIT surges over 600%. This strategic burn helps drive demand, rewarding holders and ensuring $AIT remains a sought-after asset. As we continue this process, it aligns with our vision of creating a more sustainable and impactful ecosystem for our community.

Through AiMalls revenue allocation model , 5% of advertising revenue is dedicated to buying back and burning $AIT tokens. Over the next five years, $3.6 million will be allocated to this burn process, ensuring a sustainable deflationary effect that drives long-term value for $AIT holders and strengthens the token's market position.

Token burning is more than just a mechanism, it’s a way to solidify the future growth and strength of AiMalls.

“AiMalls will continue to operate as a global leader in AI-powered e-commerce, offering an innovative platform that simplifies life and creates meaningful benefits for all users.”

About AiMalls

About AiMalls: AiMalls is the first tokenized e-commerce company registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the Philippines. Now a Dubai Registered E-Commerce company. Audited by CertiK, powered by state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence, and underpinned by its utility token AIT. AiMalls transcends traditional shopping experiences, unifying sellers and buyers in a seamless digital platform where efficiency and customer satisfaction reign supreme. Our vision is to break down barriers between e-commerce and consumers, providing Web3 and Web2 users with the versatile shopping platform they've always desired.

Invest in the Future of E-Commerce

With cutting-edge AI and blockchain technology, backed by leading venture capitalists, AiMalls is transforming online shopping. We are seeking strategic investors to join us in redefining the retail landscape. Your investment offers more than equity, it’s a chance to be part of a dynamic mission that’s setting new benchmarks in e-commerce innovation. Seize the opportunity to shape the future of retail.

Stay Up-to-Date with AiMalls:

Website | Twitter | Facebook | Ann | Telegram | Discord

Instagram | Tiktok | LinkedIn | Threads | Medium | Email

Disclaimer: This article serves informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Readers are encouraged to conduct their research before making any investment decisions.

Media detail:

Person contact name: Fred Bruno

City: Dubai, UAE

email: business@aimalls.app

Website: https://aimalls.app

Company Name: AiMalls Online Store

SOURCE: AiMalls Online Store

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fd55ba2-6450-4112-a406-9736df697ae7