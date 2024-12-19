Regenerative Medicine Research Report 2024-2031: Approvals for New Regenerative Medicines and Increasing Applications of Regenerative Medicine in Newer Therapy Areas Driving the $37.27 Billion Market

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product Application End User - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global regenerative medicine market is projected to reach $37.27 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2024 to 2031.



The growth of the global regenerative medicine market is driven by increasing approvals for new regenerative medicines, advancements in regenerative medicine, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing funding for regenerative medicine development, and the growing applications of regenerative medicine in newer therapeutic areas. However, high treatment costs and ethical issues related to stem cells restrain the growth of this market.



Furthermore, the rising demand for personalized medicines, the increasing number of organ transplant procedures, and the strong product pipeline for regenerative medicines are expected to generate market growth opportunities. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies, complexities in the manufacture of regenerative medicines, and the lack of standardized frameworks for the safety & efficacy of regenerative medicines are major challenges in the global regenerative medicine market.



Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period. In 2024, Japan is expected to account for the largest share of the regenerative medicine market in Asia-Pacific. The large market share of Japan is attributed to the large population base aged 65 and older, government initiatives for the adoption of regenerative medicine, and supportive regulatory framework for the approval of regenerative medicine.



Among all the products studied in this report, the cell therapy segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period.

The cell therapy segment is further segmented into stem cell therapy, cell-based immunotherapy, and platelet-rich plasma therapy. Cell-based immunotherapy is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing cancer prevalence, rising awareness regarding the use of CAR T-cell therapy, and rising number of approvals & clinical trials for cell-based immunotherapy.

The funding for the development of cell-based immunotherapy is also increasing, further driving the market growth. For instance, in May 2024, German Cancer Aid provided a $2.8 million (€2.6 million) grant to the Leibniz Institute for Immunotherapy (LIT) and University Hospital Regensburg (UKR) (Germany). The funding was earmarked for a clinical study focused on the use of stem-like CAR T-cells to treat patients with advanced lymphomas.



Among all the applications studied in this report, the oncology segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period.

Regenerative medicine offers various approaches, such as stem cell therapy, gene therapy, and tissue engineering, for treating cancer. These approaches provide personalized treatment options and help minimize the risk of side effects associated with traditional cancer treatments. Additionally, the rising funding for cancer treatment research contributes to the growth of this segment. For instance, in February 2024, BioNTech SE (Germany) invested USD 200 million in Autolus Therapeutics (U.K.) and established a strategic collaboration to support the cancer therapy pipeline.



Among all the end users studied in this report, the hospitals and clinics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Hospitals & clinics have developed infrastructure and highly skilled healthcare professionals, are easily accessible, and offer advanced treatments, including various therapies. Hence, patients are more inclined toward visiting hospitals & clinics.

Many hospitals are also launching dedicated units for regenerative medicine, driving market growth. For instance, in April 2023, Jaslok Hospital (India) opened a Restorative and Regenerative Medicine Department aimed at treating complex diseases. This department offers orthobiologics for various cell-based treatments for bone and joint disorders, as well as platelet-rich plasma therapies for orthopedic, vascular, and cosmetic applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Collection and Validation Process

2.3. Market Sizing & Forecasting

2.4. Assumptions for the Study



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Approvals for New Regenerative Medicines

4.2.1.2. Increasing Funding for Regenerative Medicine Development

4.2.1.3. Increasing Applications of Regenerative Medicine in Newer Therapy Areas

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Ethical Issues Related to Stem Cells

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Rising Demand for Personalized Medicines

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Complexities in the Manufacture of Regenerative Medicines

4.2.5. Factor Analysis

4.3. Trends

4.3.1. Utilization of 3D Bioprinting in Regenerative Medicine

4.3.2. Integration of AI Tools in Regenerative Medicine Development

4.3.3. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

4.4. Regulatory Analysis

4.4.1. North America

4.4.1.1. U.S.

4.4.1.2. Canada

4.4.2. Asia-Pacific

4.4.2.1. Japan

4.4.2.2. China

4.4.2.3. India

4.4.3. Europe

4.4.4. Middle East & Africa

4.4.5. PRP Qualification Criteria

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Investment and Funding Scenario

4.7. Pipeline Analysis



5. Regenerative Medicine Market Assessment - by Product

5.1. Overview

5.2. Cell Therapy

5.2.1. Cell-based Immunotherapy

5.2.2. Stem Cell Therapy

5.2.2.1. Allogenic Therapy

5.2.2.2. Autologous Therapy

5.2.3. Platelet-rich Plasma Therapy

5.3. Gene Therapy

5.4. Tissue Engineering Products



6. Regenerative Medicine Market Assessment - by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Musculoskeletal

6.3. Oncology

6.4. Ophthalmology

6.5. Immunology & Inflammation

6.6. Neurology

6.7. Dermatology

6.8. Cardiology

6.9. Other Applications



7. Regenerative Medicine Market Assessment - by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hospitals & Clinics

7.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



8. Regenerative Medicine Market Assessment - by Geography

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. U.K.

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Switzerland

8.3.5. Italy

8.3.6. Spain

8.3.7. Netherlands

8.3.8. Sweden

8.3.9. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. Japan

8.4.2. China

8.4.3. Australia

8.4.4. India

8.4.5. South Korea

8.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.5.2. Mexico

8.5.3. Rest of Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa



9. Competition Analysis

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.4.1. Industry Leaders

9.4.2. Market Differentiators

9.4.3. Vanguards

9.4.4. Emerging Companies

9.5. Market Share Analysis (2023)

9.5.1. Novartis AG (Switzerland)

9.5.2. Kite Pharma, Inc. (U.S.)

9.5.3. Biogen, Inc. (U.S.)

9.5.4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

9.5.5. Janssen Global Services, LLC (U.S.)



