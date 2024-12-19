ATOS Digital Transformation Strategy Profile 2024: Accelerators, Incubators and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: ATOS SE 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into ATOS's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

ATOS SE (ATOS) is a provider of business consulting, technology integration, and other IT services. The company offers digital assurance services, consulting and technology services, systems integration, and managed services. It also provides application management and implementing processes, information and data processing systems, cybersecurity, cloud, and data center services.

The company offers its products and services to a wide range of industries, including transport, chemical, manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, retail, the public sector, energy and utilities, telecom, media, consumer products, financial services, and healthcare institutions. It has a business presence across Central, Southern, and Northern Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.



The report provides information and insights into Atos's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Acquisitions

Partnership, and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Microsoft

AWS

IBM

Graphcore

Intel

Dell

Samotics

Vmware

Centerity Systems

Sparkle

CloudBees

Google Cloud

Westermo

OVHcloud

IQM

Zapata

Verizon

Eupry

Glartek

Nokia

Dynatrace

