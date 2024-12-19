Clean Water Demand Fuels Defoamers Market Growth Amidst Rising Industrial Applications and Environmental Regulations | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global defoamers market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,396.5 million in 2023 and is poised to reach USD 2,077.3 million by 2033, advancing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Defoamers, also known as anti-foaming agents, play a crucial role in eliminating and preventing foam formation in industrial processes. Their utility spans across multiple industries, including water treatment, paper and pulp, food and beverages, and oil and gas. With heightened focus on operational efficiency and product quality, the adoption of defoamers has become indispensable. The growing awareness about environmental compliance and the development of eco-friendly formulations are further propelling the market forward.

The increasing emphasis on water treatment solutions to tackle global water scarcity is a key driver for the defoamers market. Additionally, rising investments in infrastructure and construction activities are boosting the consumption of paints and coatings, where defoamers are essential for maintaining product performance. The food and beverage sector’s demand for FDA-compliant defoamers is also contributing significantly to market expansion.

Key Trends and Opportunities

Sustainability Leading the Charge: The rising demand for eco-friendly defoamers is pushing manufacturers to innovate bio-based and silicon-free formulations. This aligns with global sustainability goals and stringent environmental regulations. Technological Integration: Advances in nanotechnology and chemical engineering are driving the development of high-performance defoamers with enhanced efficacy and durability. Sectoral Growth: Industries such as water treatment, paints and coatings, and food processing continue to provide a robust demand base, with emerging applications in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals creating new avenues. Regional Dynamics: While North America and Europe maintain leadership positions, rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific and Latin America is offering lucrative growth opportunities.

“The defoamers market continues to grow on the back of increasing demand from diverse end-use industries such as water treatment, paints and coatings, and food processing. Market players are focusing on developing sustainable and high-performance defoamers to align with stringent environmental regulations,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)





Regional Insights: Global Defoamers Market (2018–2033)

Region Market Highlights CAGR (2023–2033) Key Insights East Asia Dominates the market with more than 50% share in value and volume, driven by strong end-user industries. 4.1% - China remains the leading producer and consumer globally.

- Major demand from pulp & paper, paints & coatings, and specialty chemicals industries. North America The United States accounts for 89.4% of the region's market share. 4.0% - High consumption in the pulp & paper and wastewater treatment industries.

- Gradual recovery post-pandemic boosts market growth. Europe Second-largest market, supported by robust manufacturing capabilities and raw material availability. 3.8% - Growing focus on product innovation.

- Home to key manufacturers expanding their product portfolios to meet industrial requirements. ASEAN Countries Emerging growth hub due to the presence of key pulp & paper manufacturers and domestic demand. 3.9% - Manufacturers operate via local sales offices or agents.

- Growing agrochemicals and industrial sectors are driving defoamer adoption.

Access the Complete Report for a Comprehensive Overview! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/defoamers-market

Key Takeaways from Defoamers Market Study:

Steady Market Growth: The value defoamers market is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.1%, reaching USD 2,077.3 million by 2033.

The value defoamers market is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.1%, reaching USD 2,077.3 million by 2033. Water Treatment Dominance: The water treatment segment remains a leading end-use application, driven by the need for efficient foam control in municipal and industrial water systems.

The water treatment segment remains a leading end-use application, driven by the need for efficient foam control in municipal and industrial water systems. Regional Highlights: North America holds a significant market share, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region due to rapid industrialization and urbanization.

North America holds a significant market share, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. Eco-Friendly Products in Demand: Manufacturers are focusing on bio-based and silicon-free defoamers to meet stringent environmental regulations.

Manufacturers are focusing on bio-based and silicon-free defoamers to meet stringent environmental regulations. Technological Advancements: Innovations in product formulations and delivery mechanisms are providing a competitive edge to market participants.



Exploring the Primary Opportunities for Defoamers Market Participants

Sustainable Solutions: The increasing preference for environmentally friendly defoamers presents an opportunity for manufacturers to invest in green technologies and formulations. Untapped Markets: Rapid industrialization in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil offers significant growth potential. Customization: Industry-specific solutions tailored to unique foam control requirements can help companies differentiate their offerings. Strategic Collaborations: Partnerships and acquisitions can help manufacturers expand their geographic reach and diversify their product portfolios.

Innovating the Future: Research and Development as a Key Competitive Strategy

R&D has emerged as a cornerstone for gaining a competitive edge in the defoamers market. Manufacturers are focusing on:

Customization: Developing industry-specific solutions tailored to unique foam control requirements in sectors like oil and gas, textiles, and pulp and paper.

Developing industry-specific solutions tailored to unique foam control requirements in sectors like oil and gas, textiles, and pulp and paper. Sustainability: Investing in green chemistry to create biodegradable and non-toxic defoamers that adhere to global environmental standards.

Investing in green chemistry to create biodegradable and non-toxic defoamers that adhere to global environmental standards. Efficiency Improvements: Enhancing the delivery mechanisms of defoamers to achieve better dispersion and longer-lasting effects.

Enhancing the delivery mechanisms of defoamers to achieve better dispersion and longer-lasting effects. Collaborative Innovation: Partnering with academic institutions and research organizations to stay ahead of technological advancements.

What are the Primary Opportunities for Market Participants?

With increasing demand for clean water to meet the need of the growing global population, the demand for defoamers is on the rise as it is cost-effective and could be used to treat large reservoirs of water to make it safe for reuse. Increasing number of industries and consequent issue of treating industrial wastewater discharge into natural water resources coupled with stringent policies by governments are key factors influencing market growth. This awareness has led to higher sales of defoamers due to their anti-microbial nature.

Ever-changing trends of the beauty/personal care industry and associated chemical processing requirements have led to an increase in demand for defoamers with their wide range of applications in toiletries, cosmetics, and hair care products.

Increasing investments in research and development and expansion of production facilities with new investments in the Asia pacific are aided by the benefits of low-cost labor and easy availability of raw materials. Applications in the food and beverage, paints and coatings, pulp and paper, and chemical sectors will create significant opportunities for emerging manufacturers.

Why Research and Development is a Key Competitive Strategy in the Defoamers Market?

Investment in research for the development of novel offerings plays a vital role in market growth. Key players in the market are investing in the diversification of their portfolio to meet industry-specific needs while decreasing process costs and environmental impact with minimal toxicity.

Furthermore, key players are focusing on increasing their production capacities to meet global demand while consuming lesser energy and minimizing carbon emissions without compromising on product quality.

Competitive Landscape in the Defoamers Market

The defoamers market is characterized by intense competition, with key players focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and regional expansion. Prominent companies include BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, Kemira Oyj, Buckman, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Accepta, Ecolab Inc. (Nalco), Ashland Inc., Synalloy Chemicals, Blackburn Chemicals Limited, Elementis PLC, Bluestar Silicones France SA, Clariant Chemicals Company, KCC Basildon, Royal DSM N.V, Shin-Etsu, ADEKA Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Tiny ChemPro, Elkem Silicones ASA, Teijin Ltd.

How Can Defoamers Manufacturers Expand in the Market?

Focus on R&D: Investing in research and development to create high-performance and sustainable defoamers.

Investing in research and development to create high-performance and sustainable defoamers. Market Penetration: Expanding presence in untapped regions through robust distribution networks.

Expanding presence in untapped regions through robust distribution networks. Regulatory Compliance: Ensuring compliance with international standards to cater to global markets.

Ensuring compliance with international standards to cater to global markets. Customer-Centric Approach: Collaborating with end-users to develop customized solutions that address specific industrial challenges.

Recent Developments

Innovative Product Launches: Several companies are introducing advanced formulations to cater to the growing demand for sustainable defoamers.

Several companies are introducing advanced formulations to cater to the growing demand for sustainable defoamers. Mergers and Acquisitions: Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are enabling companies to strengthen their market position and expand their reach.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are enabling companies to strengthen their market position and expand their reach. Technological Upgrades: Advancements in manufacturing processes are leading to cost efficiencies and enhanced product performance.



Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Powder

Silicone

Oil

Emulsion

Polymer



By Medium of Dispersion:

Aqueous

Solvent

By Application:

Chemical Formulation

Textiles

Construction Materials (cement, mortar, grouts, etc.)

Paints and Coatings

Pulp and Paper

Food Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Household and Personal Care

Water and Wastewater Treatment



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Old Source: Defoamers Market to Exceed Revenue of USD 2,077.3 million by 2033 Owing to their Growth in End-Use Industries: Report by Future Market Insights, Inc. | 2023 to 2033

French Translation –

Le marché mondial des antimousses est estimé à 1 396,5 millions USD en 2023 et devrait atteindre 2 077,3 millions USD d'ici 2033, progressant à un TCAC de 4,1 % au cours de la période de prévision.

Les antimousses, également appelés agents anti-mousse, jouent un rôle crucial dans l'élimination et la prévention de la formation de mousse dans les processus industriels. Leur utilité s'étend à de nombreux secteurs, notamment le traitement de l'eau, le papier et la pâte à papier, l'alimentation et les boissons, le pétrole et le gaz. Avec l'accent accru mis sur l'efficacité opérationnelle et la qualité des produits, l'adoption d'antimousses est devenue indispensable. La sensibilisation croissante au respect de l'environnement et le développement de formulations respectueuses de l'environnement propulsent encore davantage le marché vers l'avant.

L'importance croissante accordée aux solutions de traitement de l'eau pour faire face à la pénurie mondiale d'eau est un facteur clé pour le marché des antimousses. En outre, l'augmentation des investissements dans les infrastructures et les activités de construction stimule la consommation de peintures et de revêtements, pour lesquels les antimousses sont essentiels au maintien des performances des produits. La demande du secteur des aliments et des boissons en antimousses conformes aux normes de la FDA contribue également de manière significative à l'expansion du marché.

Principales tendances et opportunités

La durabilité en tête de peloton : la demande croissante d'antimousses écologiques pousse les fabricants à innover en proposant des formules biosourcées et sans silicone. Cette démarche s'inscrit dans le droit fil des objectifs mondiaux de durabilité et des réglementations environnementales strictes. Intégration technologique : Les progrès de la nanotechnologie et du génie chimique favorisent le développement d’antimousses hautes performances offrant une efficacité et une durabilité accrues. Croissance sectorielle : Les industries telles que le traitement de l’eau, les peintures et les revêtements et la transformation des aliments continuent de fournir une base de demande solide, avec des applications émergentes dans les domaines de la biotechnologie et des produits pharmaceutiques créant de nouvelles perspectives. Dynamique régionale : Alors que l’Amérique du Nord et l’Europe conservent leur position de leader, l’industrialisation rapide de la région Asie-Pacifique et de l’Amérique latine offre des opportunités de croissance lucratives.

« Le marché des antimousses continue de croître en raison de la demande croissante de diverses industries d’utilisation finale telles que le traitement de l’eau, les peintures et les revêtements, et la transformation des aliments. Les acteurs du marché se concentrent sur le développement d’antimousses durables et performants pour se conformer aux réglementations environnementales strictes », déclare Nikhil Kaitwade, vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI)

Principaux points à retenir de l’étude de marché sur les antimousses :

Croissance régulière du marché : le marché des antimousses de valeur devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,1 %, pour atteindre 2 077,3 millions USD d'ici 2033.

le marché des antimousses de valeur devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,1 %, pour atteindre 2 077,3 millions USD d'ici 2033. Dominance du traitement de l’eau : Le segment du traitement de l’eau reste une application d’utilisation finale de premier plan, motivée par le besoin d’un contrôle efficace de la mousse dans les systèmes d’eau municipaux et industriels.

Le segment du traitement de l’eau reste une application d’utilisation finale de premier plan, motivée par le besoin d’un contrôle efficace de la mousse dans les systèmes d’eau municipaux et industriels. Faits saillants régionaux : L’Amérique du Nord détient une part de marché importante, tandis que l’Asie-Pacifique émerge comme la région qui connaît la croissance la plus rapide en raison d’une industrialisation et d’une urbanisation rapides.

L’Amérique du Nord détient une part de marché importante, tandis que l’Asie-Pacifique émerge comme la région qui connaît la croissance la plus rapide en raison d’une industrialisation et d’une urbanisation rapides. Produits écologiques en demande : les fabricants se concentrent sur les antimousses d'origine biologique et sans silicone pour répondre aux réglementations environnementales strictes.

les fabricants se concentrent sur les antimousses d'origine biologique et sans silicone pour répondre aux réglementations environnementales strictes. Progrès technologiques : Les innovations dans les formulations de produits et les mécanismes de distribution offrent un avantage concurrentiel aux acteurs du marché.



Exploration des principales opportunités pour les acteurs du marché des antimousses

Solutions durables : La préférence croissante pour les antimousses respectueux de l’environnement offre aux fabricants l’opportunité d’investir dans des technologies et des formulations vertes. Marchés inexploités : l’industrialisation rapide des économies émergentes telles que l’Inde, la Chine et le Brésil offre un potentiel de croissance important. Personnalisation : des solutions sectorielles adaptées aux exigences uniques de contrôle de la mousse peuvent aider les entreprises à différencier leurs offres. Collaborations stratégiques : les partenariats et les acquisitions peuvent aider les fabricants à étendre leur portée géographique et à diversifier leurs portefeuilles de produits.

Innover pour l'avenir : la recherche et le développement comme stratégie concurrentielle clé

La recherche et le développement sont devenus la pierre angulaire de l'obtention d'un avantage concurrentiel sur le marché des antimousses. Les fabricants se concentrent sur :

Personnalisation : développement de solutions sectorielles adaptées aux exigences uniques de contrôle de la mousse dans des secteurs tels que le pétrole et le gaz, le textile et la pâte à papier.

développement de solutions sectorielles adaptées aux exigences uniques de contrôle de la mousse dans des secteurs tels que le pétrole et le gaz, le textile et la pâte à papier. Durabilité : Investir dans la chimie verte pour créer des antimousses biodégradables et non toxiques qui respectent les normes environnementales mondiales.

Investir dans la chimie verte pour créer des antimousses biodégradables et non toxiques qui respectent les normes environnementales mondiales. Améliorations de l’efficacité : amélioration des mécanismes de distribution des antimousses pour obtenir une meilleure dispersion et des effets plus durables.

amélioration des mécanismes de distribution des antimousses pour obtenir une meilleure dispersion et des effets plus durables. Innovation collaborative : Partenariat avec des institutions universitaires et des organismes de recherche pour rester à la pointe des avancées technologiques.

Paysage concurrentiel sur le marché des antimousses

Le marché des antimousses est caractérisé par une concurrence intense, les principaux acteurs se concentrant sur l'innovation produit, les collaborations stratégiques et l'expansion régionale. Parmi les entreprises les plus importantes, citons BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, Kemira Oyj, Buckman, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Accepta, Ecolab Inc. (Nalco), Ashland Inc., Synalloy Chemicals, Blackburn Chemicals Limited, Elementis PLC, Bluestar Silicones France SA, Clariant Chemicals Company, KCC Basildon, Royal DSM NV, Shin-Etsu, ADEKA Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Tiny ChemPro, Elkem Silicones ASA, Teijin Ltd.

Comment les fabricants d’antimousses peuvent-ils se développer sur le marché ?

Focus sur la R&D : Investir dans la recherche et le développement pour créer des antimousses performants et durables.

Investir dans la recherche et le développement pour créer des antimousses performants et durables. Pénétration du marché : étendre la présence dans des régions inexploitées grâce à des réseaux de distribution robustes.

étendre la présence dans des régions inexploitées grâce à des réseaux de distribution robustes. Conformité réglementaire : garantir la conformité aux normes internationales pour répondre aux marchés mondiaux.

garantir la conformité aux normes internationales pour répondre aux marchés mondiaux. Approche centrée sur le client : collaborer avec les utilisateurs finaux pour développer des solutions personnalisées qui répondent à des défis industriels spécifiques.

Développements récents

Lancements de produits innovants : plusieurs entreprises lancent des formulations avancées pour répondre à la demande croissante d’antimousses durables.

plusieurs entreprises lancent des formulations avancées pour répondre à la demande croissante d’antimousses durables. Fusions et acquisitions : Les partenariats stratégiques et les acquisitions permettent aux entreprises de renforcer leur position sur le marché et d’étendre leur portée.

Les partenariats stratégiques et les acquisitions permettent aux entreprises de renforcer leur position sur le marché et d’étendre leur portée. Améliorations technologiques : les progrès dans les processus de fabrication conduisent à des économies de coûts et à des performances améliorées des produits.



Segmentation du marché

Par type de produit :

Poudre

Silicone

Huile

Émulsion

Polymère





Par moyen de dispersion :

Aqueux

Solvant

Par application :

Formulation chimique

Textiles

Matériaux de construction (ciment, mortier, coulis, etc.)

Peintures et revêtements

Pâtes et papiers

Transformation des aliments

Médicaments

Ménage et soins personnels

Traitement de l'eau et des eaux usées



Par région :

Amérique du Nord

l'Amérique latine

Europe

Asie-Pacifique

Moyen-Orient et Afrique



Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

Over the forecast period, global water and wastewater treatment chemicals demand is anticipated to rise at 4.6% CAGR.

The global industrial wastewater treatment chemical market size is estimated to rise from USD 15.3 billion in 2024 to USD 26.8 billion by 2034.

The demand for construction chemicals in India is projected to increase by 3.5 times by 2034.

The prospects of the acrylic paint market growth are governed by a sluggish CAGR of 4.2%, which will likely elevate the market size to USD 209.4 million by 2034 from USD 138.8 million in 2024.

FMI has estimated the Middle East Paints and Coating market to reach a valuation of USD 4,690.2 Million in 2022.

The elastomeric coating market size is anticipated to reach USD 7874.8 million in 2024 and is expected to total USD 15760.5 million by 2034.

The global coil coatings market sales are slated to top USD 5.24 billion in 2023. The market is expected to propel at 4.7% CAGR through 2033 to gain a market revenue of USD 8.29 billion by 2033.

The global medical grade coatings market is projected to reach USD 7.61 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2033.

Construction chemicals are used in various applications, such as residential, commercial, and infrastructural. Among these, the residential sector is slotted in to hold a market share of 41.50% in 2024.

The global construction aggregates market size anticipated in 2022 was USD 382.4 billion and is estimated to be USD 395.67 billion in 2023.

The global construction polymer market is projected to attain a valuation of USD 244.7 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 472.4 billion by 2033 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Check recent article on Global Sodium Sulphite Sales Forecast 2024-2034

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube