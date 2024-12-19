Industrial Fat Fraction Market is Projected to Reach $17.04 Billion with 3% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the newly published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global industrial fat fraction market is estimated to reach US$ 12.69 billion in 2024. Moreover, the market is further projected to rise at a CAGR of 3% between 2024 and 2034.

Industrial fat fractions are used in several sectors, their demand is rising significantly on a global scale. The usage of these customized fat components in medications, cosmetics, food processing, and even industrial lubricants is growing. They are highly valued in the food industry for their capacity to improve nutritional profiles, texture, and stability while lowering trans fat levels. Manufacturers of cosmetics use their melting points and moisturizing qualities to produce cutting-edge skincare products. They are used in medication formulations and delivery methods by the pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, the demand for certain fat fractions as effective fuel substitutes is rising due to the expanding biodiesel industry.

They are appealing to firms looking to enhance product performance and adapt to shifting customer demands because of their affordability and capacity to be precisely tailored for certain purposes. The global market for industrial fat fractions is increasing even more as research reveals new possible applications. Potentially high growth countries, where the food and cosmetics sectors are growing quickly, are witnessing robust expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global industrial fat fraction market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 17.04 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. Japan is evaluated to account for a 4% share of the East Asian market by 2034.

share of the East Asian market by 2034. The market in East Asia for fat fraction is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Sales of fat fraction in Canada are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 2.8% through 2034.

through 2034. South Korea is forecasted to account for a market share of 1% in East Asia by 2034.

in East Asia by 2034. Sales of blended products with value added fats are evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 2% from 2024 to 2034.

“Improved product texture and stability and reduced trans fat content in food are enticing customers to go for industrial fat fraction,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Industrial Fat Fraction Market:

SPX Flow; Bel Group; Kerry Group; Fonterra Cooperative Group; Dairy Crest Group; Glanbia; FrieslandCampina; Tetra Pak; Arla Foods; GEA Group; Lactalis Group; Alfa Laval; GEA Niro; Amul

Manufacturers Working on Adding New Lubricants and Low-Trans Fat Improving Market Condition

Manufacturers and suppliers of industrial fat fraction are using several tactics to increase worldwide sales and thereby making the market more competitive. Several market players are making significant investments in R&D to produce novel goods that are suited to certain demands, including high-performance lubricants for industrial use or low-trans fat substitutes for food processing. Sustainability has emerged as a major concern, with businesses emphasizing ecologically friendly sourcing and production techniques to satisfy strict requirements and appeal to customers who care about the environment.

The creation of innovative applications is aided by strategic alliances with end users and academic organizations, creating new market niches. To reach potentially high growth markets in Asia and South America, manufacturers are also increasing their worldwide footprint through distribution partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Suppliers are also using e-Commerce platforms and digital marketing to increase awareness and expedite the purchase process. In the industrial fat fraction sector, these businesses are building brand loyalty and client connections by providing just-in-time delivery alternatives, customized solutions, and technical support.

Industrial Fat Fraction Industrial News:

In September 2021, a new ingredient called Lacprodan Premium MFGM-10 was introduced by the Arla Food Ingredients Group. It is a dry-blend form of its MFGM component, which is rich in phospholipids and gangliosides. It helps manufacturers reduce their energy generation and consumption costs. It also offers more versatility by allowing multiple recipes to be made from a single base powder.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the industrial fat fraction market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (blended products with added fats, blended products with different melting characteristics), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

