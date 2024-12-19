Stardust Power Appoints Martyn Buttenshaw to Board of Directors

Above: Martyn Buttenshaw, newly appointed Stardust Power Director

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardust Power Inc. (“Stardust Power” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDST), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Martyn Buttenshaw as Independent Director to its Board of Directors, effective as of December 16, 2024.

Mr. Buttenshaw brings extensive experience in the metals and mining sector, having held leadership roles at companies such as Mackay Precious Metals Inc. (“Mackay”), Pala Investments, and Atacama Copper Corp. His long track record in driving growth, overseeing strategic initiatives, and leading transformation in the mining and raw materials supply chain, particularly for electric vehicles and renewable energy sectors, will be valuable as Stardust Power aims to scale and innovate in the lithium market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Martyn to our Board of Directors,” said Roshan Pujari, Founder and CEO of Stardust Power. “His deep industry expertise and strategic vision will be appreciated as we seek to create long-term value for our shareholders and further our mission to onshore manufacturing of battery grade lithium for US energy independence.”

Martyn Buttenshaw currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Mackay and has previously served in senior roles with several leading companies, including Rio Tinto, Anglo American, and Pala Investments. He holds a Master’s of Engineering in Mining Engineering from Imperial College London and an MBA with distinction from the London Business School. “I am excited to join the Board of Directors and am impressed with what Roshan and the team have accomplished,” says Martyn.

About Stardust Power Inc.

Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to bolster America’s energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The Company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SDST.”

For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com

Stardust Power Contacts

For Investors:

Johanna Gonzalez

investor.relations@stardust-power.com

For Media:

Michael Thompson

media@stardust-power.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “forecasted,” “projected,” “potential,” “seem,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or otherwise indicate statements that are not of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the ability of Stardust Power to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain key relationships and retain its management and key employees; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Stardust Power; risks related to the price of Stardust Power’s securities, including volatility resulting from changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Stardust Power plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Stardust Power’s business and changes in the combined capital structure; and risks related to the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Stockholders and prospective investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Stardust Power from time to time with the SEC.

Stockholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made, are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Stardust Power. Stardust Power expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations of Stardust Power with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Attachment