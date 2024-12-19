Fancamp Receives Shares of Canadian Gold Resources and Finalizes Transfer of Robidoux Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) announces that it has been issued 1,600,000 common shares of Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (“Canadian Gold”), currently valued at approximately $830,000, as part of a previously announced mining claims sale agreement for the Corporation’s package of 34 mineral claims associated with the Robidoux property, located in the Gaspé region of Quebec along the Grand Pabos Fault, a major geological occurrence known for orogenic gold mineralization, refer to press release dated January 31, 2023.

Canadian Gold is a mineral exploration firm focused on developing known, historic high-grade gold projects in the Gaspé Gold Belt of Quebec, Canada, with its shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol CAN.

Rajesh Sharma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fancamp said, “This Transaction fits within Fancamp’s strategy of optioning out, entering into joint venture or monetizing its non-core mineral assets for retained interest, creating several forms of value in cash, shares and royalty.”

All conditions precedent including the transfer of the Robidoux property mining claims and rights to Canadian Gold as well as Canadian Gold’s completion of an Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) have been met per the mining claims sale agreement, and Fancamp has furthermore been issued a 2% net smelter returns royalty for products derived from the Robidoux property.

The Robidoux property is located in the western Gaspé Peninsula, Quebec, covering 1,940 hectares, strategically situated along the Grand Pabos Fault, a major fault zone and distinct regional scale structure that can be traced across the entire Gaspe Peninsula into Newfoundland, recognized for its gold-bearing potential and where major gold discoveries have been made.

Canadian Gold plans to conduct further exploration at Robidoux during 2025, with a bulk sample program targeting additional high-grade zones, to further define the resource potential and provide crucial data for future development. In addition to bulk sampling, the company plans to carry out follow-up drilling to test previously identified high-grade zones along the known vein systems. In parallel, Canadian Gold intends to conduct bulk sampling at its Lac Arsenault property and advance its other 100% owned gold projects located along Quebec and Newfoundland's prolific Grand Pabos Fault.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by François Auclair, P.Geo, M.Sc. Vice President Exploration of Fancamp, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating value through medium term growth and monetization opportunities with its strategic interests in high potential mineral projects, royalty portfolio and mineral properties. The Company is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and selective monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims across Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, Canada, including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and others. The Company continues to identify opportunities and in parallel aims to advance its investments in strategic mineral properties. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, a rare earth elements company, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., a copper–gold exploration company, Platinex Inc., an opportunity to develop an emerging gold-copper exploration play with Lode Gold Resources, in addition to an investment in a near term cash flow generating zinc mine, EDM Resources Inc. in Nova Scotia. The Company has future monetization opportunities from its Koper Lake transaction in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced titanium extraction strategy. The Company is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

Further information of the Company can be found at: www.fancamp.ca

For Further Information

Rajesh Sharma, President & Chief Executive Officer



+1 (604) 434 8829



info@fancamp.ca Tara Asfour, Director of Investor Relations



+1 (604) 434 8829



tasfour@fancamp.ca





