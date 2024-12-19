Thumzup to Capture Expanding South Florida Market Opportunity

Thumzup is expanding its operations throughout South Florida, targeting key areas such as Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach

The Company is committed to leveraging its resources to strengthen partnerships with local businesses and create opportunities for gig economy workers across communities

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TZUP), an emerging leader in social media branding and programmatic marketing solutions, is excited to announce its strategic expansion into South Florida, building upon its already robust base in West Los Angeles. This move is expected to expand the Company’s footprint in the dynamic advertising and gig economy sectors.

Following its successful Nasdaq debut, Thumzup is channeling newly raised resources into targeted growth areas, with Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach identified as a high-priority market with a multi-billion-dollar local advertising market. Thumzup’s scalable business model is designed to capitalize on the region's strong retail performance and rising consumer demand.

“South Florida represents a top-tier growth opportunity for Thumzup,” stated Robert Steele, CEO of Thumzup. “Its vibrant retail environment, coupled with high consumer activity in Miami-Dade County, aligns perfectly with our programmatic marketing solutions. Our Nasdaq listing has supercharged our capabilities, enabling us to accelerate this expansion and provide greater value to our shareholders.”

Unique Value Proposition

Thumzup's platform allows social media users to create and share branded content, merging traditional advertising strategies with grassroots peer-to-peer recommendations. This user-generated content model fosters authentic engagement, driving high visibility for advertisers. Gig economy workers are empowered to monetize their creativity while supporting local businesses, with the goal of further fueling regional economic growth.

The Company’s approach has proven effective in strengthening brand visibility and engagement, particularly in high-demand markets. By combining its innovative advertising technology with the economic vibrancy of South Florida.

Strategic Impact and Vision

With South Florida as a key milestone in its broader expansion strategy, Thumzup plans to become a leader in programmatic marketing. By targeting prominent consumer hubs, the Company anticipates growing market share in its first year in the region. Additional growth initiatives include:

Strengthening partnerships with local businesses to enhance visibility and customer acquisition. Expanding the network of gig economy workers, enabling them to earn income by promoting brands and signing up advertisers on the platform. Increasing investment in data-driven marketing technology to maximize campaign efficiency and visibility.



“Our expansion into South Florida not only positions Thumzup to tap into a lucrative market but also underscores our commitment to empowering local creators and businesses,” Steele continued. “We are dedicated to creating scalable solutions that drive value for all stakeholders, from shareholders to small business owners and gig economy workers.”

Thumzup is a member of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, where Robert Steele presented at a recent event and remarked that he received a very warm reception and is excited that the Chamber is already making introductions to potential advertisers for Thumzup in the Miami Beach area.

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and Venmo.

Thumzup was featured on CBS Los Angeles and in KTLA .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

