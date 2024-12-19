Driivz Concludes 2024 with Significant Growth for its EV Charging & Energy Management Platform

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolve™ e-mobility portfolio, today shares an update on its most recent customers who have gone live in utilizing its EV charging software. As a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, Driivz works with some of the world’s most trusted and relied-on EV charging networks.

With the EV market set to continue at a steady annual growth rate of 6.63% through 2029, according to Statistica, Driivz is well positioned to support the necessary infrastructure that will be required globally. The Driivz software’s ability to optimize and monetize EV charging networks both supports charge point operators as they run their business, and helps to keep drivers of electric vehicles on the road. In the last six months, the Driivz platform has helped to migrate tens of thousands of managed chargers across the globe, including:

St1 - A Nordic energy company driving the energy transition with St1 Charge, located across Norway, Sweden and Finland. The Driivz solution for St1 delivers advanced EV charging operations management for service station chains to ensure access to real-time operator dashboards, integration with Payter and Nets payment terminals, comprehensive asset management, an automated issue detection and alert system.

Time Park - One of Norway's largest car parking operators, with more than 40,000 parking spaces. Driivz is supporting the rollout of a new electric car charging service to leverage its widespread locations and customer base.

ePower - Ireland's largest and fastest growing charge point operator, active across Ireland and the United Kingdom, migrated its more than 2,000 charge points and over 20,000 app users to Driivz. This move was taken to facilitate their growing customer bases in domestic, business and public charging, offering enhanced features such as smart energy management, contactless payments, and fleet and depot electrification.

Mer - A European EV charging company with locations in Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Austria and Germany. As part of the company's IT Scale-up project, Mer has migrated a significant number of chargers, supporting hundreds of thousands of business and private EV drivers, onto the Driivz platform.

Kople - One of Norway's largest charge point operators with more than 7,000 charging points in the country. The Driivz solution for Kople includes integrated software modules for EV charge point and network operations, EV charging billing, and smart energy management for future use.



The growing customer base reflects the need for EV charging providers to utilize the flexible, modular solutions that Driivz’s open platform enables. From remote operations management with detailed reports to streamlined EV charging and billing, charge point operators have the immediate tools needed for success. Driivz’s energy management solution further optimizes network operations with smarter grid utilization. With drivers in mind, Driivz’s white-label mobile app and website portal allow for a seamless charging experience.

“As more electric vehicles continue to hit the road, operators of EV charging stations will need to emphasize reliability and scalability to meet the growing demand and infrastructure needs,” said Andrew Bennett, CEO of Driivz. “With the Driivz team managing more than 104,000 public chargers globally for millions of EV drivers, leading EV charging providers look to us to provide the intelligent tools needed for optimal network management and operational excellence. Driivz continues to have a proven track record, and with our commitment to their business success we look forward to servicing these customers and their drivers for the foreseeable future.”

About Driivz:

Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolve™ e-mobility portfolio, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry’s dynamic and continuous transformation. The company’s intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities, and driver self-service tools.

Driivz’s team of EV experts serves customers in more than 30 countries, including global industry players such as EVgo, Shell, Circle K, Volvo Group, Recharge, St1, Kople, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Ennet Corporation and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently manages more than 104,000 public chargers (hundreds of thousands in roaming) and hundreds of millions of events for millions of EV drivers in North America, Europe, and APAC. For more information, please visit https://driivz.com/

