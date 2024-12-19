American Oncology Network’s Specialty Pharmacy Achieves ACHC Reaccreditation

FORT MYERS, FL, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON) (OTCQX: AONC), one of the fastest-growing oncology networks in the United States, proudly announces that its specialty pharmacy has achieved reaccreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).

Accreditation is a process through which health care organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. ACHC accreditation reflects an organization’s dedication to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

ACHC, a nonprofit organization, has been a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) deeming authority for home health, hospice, and durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies (DMEPOS).

AON’s centralized, state-of-the-art specialty pharmacy partners with physicians and pharmacists to achieve optimal clinical outcomes by providing patients with convenient home delivery of quality, safe, and effective oral cancer medications. The AON pharmacy team ensures oral oncolytics are dispensed quickly and shipped directly to patients’ homes, while skilled insurance claim coordinators manage claims and connect patients to financial assistance programs.

“We are thrilled to receive reaccreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC),” said Doug Braun, AON’s vice president of pharmacy. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality care and services to our patients. Achieving ACHC accreditation demonstrates that we meet the rigorous standards set for excellence, and we are proud to continue building trust with the communities we serve.”

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (OTCQX: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 250 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

About ACHC

ACHC, a leading accreditor for DMEPOS suppliers and providers, offers a comprehensive suite of accreditation and distinction options for organizations, including Home/Durable Medical Equipment (HME) services.

With over 35 years of experience, ACHC has a history of driving success with industry-leading programs. ACHC develops solutions for healthcare providers worldwide and remains committed to delivering a customized, collaborative accreditation experience.

To learn more, visit achc.org.

