Veterinary Care Market Analysis, Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising prevalence of chronic diseases among both pets and livestock animals is significantly fueling the demand for enhanced veterinary care services. This surge in demand is further supported by numerous global awareness initiatives aimed at improving veterinary practices and overall animal health. For example, the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association organizes Animal Health Week annually during the first week of October, a nationwide campaign designed to educate the public about the importance of animal health. Similarly, initiatives such as the One Health Initiative, which promotes integrated healthcare standards for animals and humans, are creating broader market opportunities by addressing disease prevention, surveillance, and control efforts through collaborative approaches across clinical care, education, and research.

Moreover, governmental efforts aimed at advancing veterinary care are expected to contribute to substantial market growth over the forecast period. In March 2022, the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, supported by the American Kennel Club, introduced Ella's Fund, which provides financial grants up to USD 1,100 to dog owners in need of emergency healthcare assistance for dogs with a favorable prognosis. This initiative not only helps pet owners access veterinary care but also encourages volunteerism at animal-care organizations, fostering increased funding for dog care. Such initiatives are likely to enhance the accessibility of veterinary services, further stimulating market expansion.

In addition to these awareness and government-led initiatives, the increasing adoption of dogs and the growth of the pet population are driving demand within the dog care segment. According to recent statistics from Pet Keen, by 2023, approximately 70% of U.S. households are expected to own at least one pet, with 90 million households having pets in total. Among these, 69 million households own at least one dog, and over 45 million have cats. The increasing number of dog adoptions, in particular, is expected to lead to a higher demand for dog care products and services, further propelling market growth. As the pet care industry expands, the rising trend in pet ownership will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the veterinary care market.

Veterinary Care Market Segment Analysis

The companion animals segment holds the largest revenue share of the global veterinary care market, accounting for over 60% of the total market. This growth can be attributed to a combination of factors, including increased pet ownership, rising expenditure on pet healthcare, and expanding market initiatives to promote pet wellness. The increasing demand for effective monitoring and diagnostic services, coupled with a heightened awareness of the epidemiology and pathogenesis of diseases in companion animals, has led organizations like the European Scientific Council Companion Animal Parasites and the Companion Animal Parasite Council to implement more proactive measures in pet healthcare.

Within the companion animal segment, the primary care category dominates with a significant share of over 58%. This category encompasses a wide array of services, including physical examinations, immunizations, laboratory testing, parasite prevention, diagnostic testing, behavioral counseling, food, dental health, and cleaning. The rise in the number of rabies-related deaths and the growing number of vaccination programs are expected to drive growth within this segment, particularly in the context of domestic dogs, which account for more than 99% of rabies transmissions to humans. Diagnostic services are also a key contributor to market growth, with an increasing demand for fast tests and portable point-of-care (POC) devices.

In addition to companion animals, the veterinarian care services for production animals represent a significant portion of the market. Policymakers in many countries are focusing on food security, which has led to greater emphasis on large-scale food production and improved animal rearing practices. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, animal-based food products account for approximately one-third of human protein intake in emerging countries, contributing to increased livestock productivity. As a result, the production animal sector continues to capture a substantial share of the global veterinary care market.

Looking ahead, livestock species such as cattle and poultry are expected to receive the most medical attention. The veterinary care market's animal type sector is categorized into dogs, cats, pigs, poultry, cattle, and horses, with cattle and poultry projected to experience increased medicalization in the coming years. Previously, poultry health in economies like the Philippines and Vietnam was often overlooked, leading to the widespread culling of poultry during viral outbreaks. However, changing regulations and heightened awareness are driving improvements in animal welfare and medicalization rates across the region, especially in unorganized farms that were once neglected.

The veterinary care market is also divided into three categories based on the type of treatment: non-medicalization, basic medicalization, and full veterinary care. The percentage of non-medicalized animals is expected to continue declining due to increased awareness among both farm and pet owners. Government efforts to improve animal welfare and promote higher standards of veterinary care have also contributed to the reduction in non-medicalized animals, which further supports industry growth.

In terms of regional growth, the Latin American veterinary care market is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period. Countries like Brazil and Argentina have demonstrated strong demand for veterinary products and services, and several major veterinary companies are eyeing expansion opportunities in the region. The growing livestock population, coupled with an increase in pet ownership and heightened focus on animal health and welfare, positions Latin America as a key growth market for the global veterinary care industry. As the region continues to develop, it is expected to be a major driver of global veterinary care market expansion.

Key Players:

Zoetis

Merck

Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

Elanco (US)

Ceva (France)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US)

Virbac SA (France)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Neogen Corporation (US)

Heska Corporation (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

Vetoquinol (France)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK)

Merial (part of Boehringer Ingelheim)

Land O'Lakes, Inc. (US)

Royal DSM (Netherlands)

Alltech (US)

Pharmgate Animal Health (US)

Hill’s Pet Nutrition (US)

Nutreco (Netherlands)

Merck Animal Health (US)

Latin America Veterinary Care Industry Growth Prospects

The Latin American veterinary care industry is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for animal health products and services. Over the past few years, countries such as Brazil and Argentina have emerged as key markets, showing strong potential for the expansion of veterinary care solutions. The region's growing livestock and companion animal populations, coupled with a rise in pet ownership, are key drivers of this demand.

The expansion of veterinary care in Latin America is further fueled by increasing awareness of animal health, rising disposable incomes, and the adoption of advanced veterinary practices. Furthermore, the region's growing focus on food safety and quality assurance, along with a stronger emphasis on animal welfare, are contributing to the market’s rapid growth. As a result, several major veterinary care companies have recognized the immense opportunities in this market, leading to significant investments and expansions across the region.

In particular, Brazil, with its large agricultural sector, continues to lead the Latin American veterinary care market, thanks to its extensive livestock population, including cattle, poultry, and swine. Argentina, also a key player in the region, benefits from rising demand for veterinary care driven by its expanding animal agriculture industry and growing interest in companion animal health. Together, these countries are poised to dominate the regional veterinary care market, with key international players increasingly targeting these high-growth markets for expansion. As the region's veterinary sector develops, the adoption of digital health technologies, such as telemedicine and diagnostic innovations, is expected to further propel market growth.

Market Segmentation:

By Animal Type

Dogs

Cats

Cattle

Pigs

Horses

Poultry

By Medicalization Type

No medicalization

Basic Medicalization

Veterinary Care

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments of Veterinary Care industry

In April 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim announced the acquisition of a portfolio of vaccines and related technologies from the animal health division of Bayer. This acquisition allows Boehringer Ingelheim to strengthen its position in the animal health market by expanding its vaccine offerings and increasing its market share globally.

In December 2020, Elanco Animal Health acquired VetStream, a leading digital content provider in the veterinary market.

In March 2021, Ceva Santé Animale announced a strategic partnership with the University of California, Davis, to advance veterinary research and diagnostics.

In August 2021, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. launched the IDEXX Telemedicine Consulting service for veterinary practices.

In January 2021, Virbac SA launched a new line of parasite control products for pets in Europe and North America.

In October 2020, Heska Corporation announced the acquisition of a veterinary diagnostic laboratory, Specialty Laboratories.

This report is also available in the following languages: Japanese (獣医ケア市場), Korea (수의학 치료 시장), china (兽医护理市场), French (Marché des soins vétérinaires), German (Markt für tierärztliche Versorgung), and Italy (Mercato della cura veterinaria), etc.

