Personalized Sprinting? Yes! Consumers Can Now Order Customized Electric Kick Scooters from their Preferred Brands for Smooth Rides. Know More Trends Influencing Sales.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electric kick scooter market is valued at approximately USD 2,700.9 million in 2023 and is anticipated to exceed USD 8,021.5 million by 2033. This growth reflects a broader societal transition towards shared and sustainable mobility solutions, highlighting the industry's contribution to reducing environmental impact.

Supportive regulatory frameworks and a growing focus on eco-friendly transportation have significantly accelerated the market's growth trajectory. With a projected CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2033, the electric kick scooter industry is poised for robust expansion. Companies in this sector remain optimistic about sustained growth and the long-term potential of the market, forecasting continued advancements throughout the forecast period.

Global Trends & Opportunities Revamping the Electric Kick Scooter Market

The primary areas of focus for top companies in the electric kick scooter market are improvements to the scooters' performance, range, and toughness. Additionally, manufacturers are putting a lot of effort into adding cutting-edge technologies like GPS, swappable batteries, swappable batteries, and others. Vendors are developing technologically improved automobiles as a result, taking design/style, range, and speed parameters into account.

Variable fuel costs have reduced sales of gasoline-powered automobiles as buyers shift toward EV adoption. Owing to rising fuel prices, consumers are fleeing the gasoline-powered vehicle market, which corresponds with a considerable rise in sales of these scooters, notably in India, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands. To accomplish its 2025, aim of 100% renewable energy, Norway is anticipated to phase out the sale of all fossil-fuel-powered automobiles over the following several years.

The shifting preference of manufacturers for lithium-ion (Li-Ion) batteries over sealed batteries to manufacture electric kick scooters is contributing to the electric kick scooters market trends. Furthermore, rising carbon emissions from fossil-fuel-powered automobiles have been a major source of concern for global government bodies.

Lack of Charging Stations in Developing Economies & Other Hindrances and Future Prospects.The simplicity with which an electric two-wheeler may be charged anywhere and at any time is the most crucial aspect for any user before acquiring one. Unlike developed countries, most emerging countries lack the necessary charging outlets. As a result, the absence of charging infrastructure is likely to be the most significant impediment to the growth of the electric kick scooter market size.

On the contrary, in recent years, urban transportation trends such as shared bikes, electric scooters, and dockless electric kick scooters have acquired substantial traction. As a result, in the next years, the preference for electric scooters is likely to be even bigger compared to electric vehicles. Moreover, strategic partnerships among major players, as well as increased expenditures in research and development (R&D) operations for the introduction of low-maintenance electric kick scooters, are anticipated to provide market prospects.

What impact does the regulatory environment have on the electric kick scooter market's growth?

The regulatory environment plays a crucial role in shaping the growth of the electric kick scooter market. Governments worldwide are introducing supportive policies and regulations that encourage the adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable transportation solutions. These regulations often include incentives such as subsidies, tax rebates, and grants for electric vehicles, including kick scooters, making them more affordable for consumers. Additionally, cities are implementing micro-mobility infrastructure such as dedicated scooter lanes, parking spaces, and charging stations to promote safe and efficient use. However, strict regulations regarding safety standards, speed limits, and operational zones also ensure the safe integration of electric kick scooters into urban environments, contributing to public trust and encouraging wider adoption. As regulations evolve, they provide a framework for the market to grow sustainably, addressing environmental concerns while fostering innovation in the industry.

In-Depth Market Analysis: A Complete Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/electric-kick-scooter-market

Key Takeaways for the Electric Kick Scooter Market

Market Growth and Valuation The electric kick scooter market is valued at USD 2,700.9 million in 2023 and is projected to surpass USD 8,021.5 million by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Shifting Mobility Trends The adoption of electric kick scooters signifies a larger societal shift towards shared, sustainable mobility solutions, aligning with environmental and urban mobility goals.

Supportive Regulatory Environment Policies promoting eco-friendly transportation and reduced carbon emissions have played a significant role in accelerating the adoption of electric kick scooters.

Diverse Consumer Base Electric kick scooters appeal to a broad audience, including students, urban professionals, and commuters seeking efficient last-mile connectivity options.

Seasonal and Regional Demand Patterns Sales exhibit seasonal and regional variations, with higher demand in urban areas and favorable weather conditions.

Collaborative Market Expansion Partnerships with e-commerce platforms and retail networks have expanded market access, contributing to improved distribution and sales across regions.

Focus on Consumer Awareness Educational campaigns highlighting benefits such as cost savings, reduced environmental impact, and improved urban mobility have driven adoption and positively influenced market growth.

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development Increasing urbanization and investments in micro-mobility infrastructure have bolstered the market, especially in densely populated cities.

Technological Advancements Innovations in battery technology, lightweight materials, and app-based connectivity features are enhancing user experiences and driving consumer interest.

Global Adoption The market is witnessing widespread adoption across regions, with Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe emerging as key growth areas due to strong commuter bases and supportive government policies.



Country-wise Insights

This section provides an analysis of the electric kick scooter industry by region, focusing on the CAGR through 2033 in key countries. It discusses the growth prospects and latest trends in the electric kick scooter industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. The report further analyzes the market in respective countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, and ANZ.





North America Electric Kick Scooter Industry

Countries CAGR through 2033 United States 11.20% Canada 10.50%

Europe Electric Kick Scooter Industry

Countries CAGR through 2033 Germany 10.80% Italy 9.50% France 11.00% United Kingdom 10.20% Spain 9.80%



Asia Pacific Electric Kick Scooter Industry

Countries CAGR through 2033 China 12.60% India 9.50% Japan 11.20% ASEAN 10.20% Australia and New Zealand 9.60%

Key Trends Influencing the Electric Kick Scooter Market

Swappable Battery Technology Integration The adoption of swappable battery technology addresses range anxiety and simplifies battery management, making electric kick scooters more convenient and practical for commuters and urban dwellers.

Advanced Safety Features Implementation Enhanced safety features such as integrated braking systems, superior shock absorption, and better stability contribute to a smoother, safer ride, boosting consumer confidence and appealing to safety-conscious users.

Compact and Lightweight Design Introduction The development of compact, lightweight electric kick scooter models caters to the growing demand for portable, space-efficient mobility solutions. These designs are particularly attractive to urban commuters and travelers seeking hassle-free last-mile transportation.

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Algorithms AI and machine learning integration enhances the scooters’ predictive maintenance capabilities and offers personalized user experiences, adding technological sophistication and making electric kick scooters more appealing to tech-savvy consumers.

Product Customization and Personalization Emphasis The focus on customization and personalization options allows users to adjust scooters to their preferences, promoting a deeper connection with the product and offering a competitive advantage in the market.



Newcomers are Catching Up with Key Players with Innovative Strategies: Start-up Sphere

Start-up companies are primarily launching mobile applications that either sell electric kick scooters or offer electric kick scooter sharing services:

Bird - It is a self-drive electric kick scooter rental platform that operates through an app. The software allows users to identify and reserve electric kickscooters. They may unlock automobiles by scanning QR codes, ride scooters, and park legally after the journey. Self-reporting damage sensors, self-sealing tires, twin anti-tipping kickstands, and anti-theft encryption are all standard features on the kick-scooters. They have an app for both Android and iOS smartphones.

- It is a self-drive electric kick scooter rental platform that operates through an app. The software allows users to identify and reserve electric kickscooters. They may unlock automobiles by scanning QR codes, ride scooters, and park legally after the journey. Self-reporting damage sensors, self-sealing tires, twin anti-tipping kickstands, and anti-theft encryption are all standard features on the kick-scooters. They have an app for both Android and iOS smartphones. Dott - It is an app-based rental platform that provides electric kick scooter rentals. Users may use their smartphone to find an available car, scan its QR code to unlock it, and begin on-demand dockless rentals. At the end of their rental, users are allowed to park the car in any authorized spot. The organization works with municipal administration and local governments to provide customized transportation solutions and infrastructure. It also promises to provide e-bike rental services. The software is accessible for both iOS and Android smartphones.

- It is an app-based rental platform that provides electric kick scooter rentals. Users may use their smartphone to find an available car, scan its QR code to unlock it, and begin on-demand dockless rentals. At the end of their rental, users are allowed to park the car in any authorized spot. The organization works with municipal administration and local governments to provide customized transportation solutions and infrastructure. It also promises to provide e-bike rental services. The software is accessible for both iOS and Android smartphones. Beam - It is a platform for sharing electric kick scooters using an app. The platform allows consumers to locate, book, and unlock scooters using a smartphone application. It has features such as several payment alternatives, non-deposit rides, and so on. Users must park their vehicles in any public parking area at the end of the journey. The mobile app runs on both the Android and iOS platforms.

- It is a platform for sharing electric kick scooters using an app. The platform allows consumers to locate, book, and unlock scooters using a smartphone application. It has features such as several payment alternatives, non-deposit rides, and so on. Users must park their vehicles in any public parking area at the end of the journey. The mobile app runs on both the Android and iOS platforms. Voi - It is an app-based platform that provides electric-kick scooter rentals. Using the smartphone application, users may search, locate, and unlock automobiles on the platform. It has features such as several payment choices, eco-friendly rides, and more. It also provides services to companies. Users can park their cars in a convenient/legal area after the ride without interfering with pedestrian access. Both Android and iOS versions of the mobile app are available.

Key Companies in the Market

Micro Mobility Systems AG

Golabs Inc.

Bird Rides Inc.

Segway Inc.

IconBIT Limited

GOVECS AG

Razor LLC

Xiaomi Corporation

YADEA Technology Group Co. Ltd.

AKTIVO Scooter

VOI Technology

Spin

SWAGTRON

Niu International

Key Segmentations

By Product Type:

Two Wheeled

Three Wheeled

By Battery Type:

Lead-based

Nickel Based

Lithium Ion



By Price Range:

Below USD 200

USD 200 to 375

USD 375.1 to 750

USD 750.1 to 1,100

Above USD 1,100



By Wheel Size:

Less than 8 Inch

8 to 8.5 Inch

9 to 9.5 Inch

10 to 10.5 Inch

Greater than 11



By End Use:

Personal

Rental/ Sharing

Law Enforcement



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe



German Translation

Der Markt für Elektro-Tretroller wird im Jahr 2023 auf etwa 2.700,9 Millionen USD geschätzt und soll bis 2033 die Marke von 8.021,5 Millionen USD überschreiten . Dieses Wachstum spiegelt einen breiteren gesellschaftlichen Wandel hin zu gemeinsamen und nachhaltigen Mobilitätslösungen wider und unterstreicht den Beitrag der Branche zur Reduzierung der Umweltbelastung.

Unterstützende regulatorische Rahmenbedingungen und ein wachsender Fokus auf umweltfreundliche Transportmittel haben die Wachstumskurve des Marktes deutlich beschleunigt. Mit einer prognostizierten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 11,5 % von 2023 bis 2033 ist die Branche der Elektro-Tretroller bereit für ein robustes Wachstum. Die Unternehmen in diesem Sektor bleiben hinsichtlich des anhaltenden Wachstums und des langfristigen Potenzials des Marktes optimistisch und prognostizieren für den gesamten Prognosezeitraum anhaltende Fortschritte.

Verkaufsanalyse für Elektro-Tretroller

Die Verkaufszahlen von Elektro-Tretrollern sind in verschiedenen Verbrauchergruppen gestiegen, darunter Studenten, Berufstätige und diejenigen, die nach praktischen Konnektivitätslösungen für die letzte Meile suchen. Dies spiegelt die große Attraktivität und Anpassungsfähigkeit dieser Mobilitätsgeräte wider.

Durch die Zusammenarbeit mit E-Commerce-Plattformen und Einzelhandelspartnern konnten wir unsere Marktreichweite stärken und unsere Vertriebsnetze optimieren. Diese Bemühungen haben die Sichtbarkeit und das Umsatzwachstum von Elektro-Tretrollern in verschiedenen Regionen verbessert.

Verkaufstrends zeigen häufig saisonale und regionale Schwankungen. Bei günstigen Wetterbedingungen und in dicht besiedelten städtischen Gebieten ist die Nachfrage höher. Diese Standorte profitieren von starkem Pendlerverkehr und einer Infrastruktur, die Mikromobilitätslösungen unterstützt.

Sensibilisierungskampagnen und Bildungsinitiativen haben die Vorteile von Elektro-Tretrollern, darunter Kosteneffizienz, Umweltvorteile und verbesserte Mobilität in der Stadt, effektiv hervorgehoben. Diese Faktoren haben maßgeblich zur Steigerung der Verkäufe und zur Förderung eines positiven Images dieser innovativen Transportmöglichkeiten beigetragen.

Welchen Einfluss hat das regulatorische Umfeld auf das Wachstum des Marktes für Elektro-Tretroller?

Das regulatorische Umfeld spielt eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Gestaltung des Wachstums des Marktes für Elektro-Tretroller. Regierungen auf der ganzen Welt führen unterstützende Richtlinien und Vorschriften ein, die die Einführung umweltfreundlicher und nachhaltiger Transportlösungen fördern. Diese Vorschriften beinhalten oft Anreize wie Subventionen, Steuerermäßigungen und Zuschüsse für Elektrofahrzeuge, einschließlich Tretrollern, um sie für Verbraucher erschwinglicher zu machen. Darüber hinaus implementieren Städte Mikromobilitätsinfrastruktur wie spezielle Rollerspuren, Parkplätze und Ladestationen, um eine sichere und effiziente Nutzung zu fördern. Strenge Vorschriften in Bezug auf Sicherheitsstandards, Geschwindigkeitsbegrenzungen und Betriebszonen gewährleisten jedoch auch die sichere Integration von Elektro-Tretrollern in städtische Umgebungen, tragen zum Vertrauen der Öffentlichkeit bei und fördern eine breitere Akzeptanz. Während sich die Vorschriften weiterentwickeln, bieten sie einen Rahmen für ein nachhaltiges Wachstum des Marktes, berücksichtigen Umweltbelange und fördern gleichzeitig Innovationen in der Branche.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse für den Markt für Elektro-Tretroller

Marktwachstum und Bewertung Der Markt für Elektro-Tretroller wird im Jahr 2023 auf 2.700,9 Millionen US-Dollar geschätzt und soll bis 2033 die Marke von 8.021,5 Millionen US-Dollar übersteigen , was einem durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumstempo von 11,5 % während des Prognosezeitraums entspricht.

Veränderte Mobilitätstrends Die Einführung elektrischer Tretroller ist ein Zeichen für einen größeren gesellschaftlichen Wandel hin zu gemeinsamen, nachhaltigen Mobilitätslösungen, die im Einklang mit den Umwelt- und städtischen Mobilitätszielen stehen.

Unterstützendes regulatorisches Umfeld Maßnahmen zur Förderung umweltfreundlicher Fortbewegungsmittel und reduzierter Kohlendioxidemissionen haben maßgeblich zur beschleunigten Einführung elektrischer Tretroller beigetragen.

Vielfältige Verbraucherbasis Elektrische Tretroller sprechen ein breites Publikum an, darunter Studenten, Stadtberufstätige und Pendler, die nach effizienten Konnektivitätsmöglichkeiten für die letzte Meile suchen.

Saisonale und regionale Nachfragemuster Der Absatz unterliegt saisonalen und regionalen Schwankungen. In städtischen Gebieten und bei günstigen Witterungsbedingungen ist die Nachfrage höher.

Gemeinsame Markterweiterung Partnerschaften mit E-Commerce-Plattformen und Einzelhandelsnetzwerken haben den Marktzugang erweitert und zu einer verbesserten Verteilung und einem besseren Verkauf in allen Regionen beigetragen.

Fokus auf Verbraucherbewusstsein Aufklärungskampagnen, die Vorteile wie Kosteneinsparungen, geringere Umweltbelastung und verbesserte städtische Mobilität hervorheben, haben die Akzeptanz gefördert und das Marktwachstum positiv beeinflusst.

Urbanisierung und Infrastrukturentwicklung Die zunehmende Urbanisierung und Investitionen in die Mikromobilitätsinfrastruktur haben den Markt gestärkt, insbesondere in dicht besiedelten Städten.

Technologische Fortschritte Innovationen in der Batterietechnologie, bei Leichtmaterialien und bei app-basierten Konnektivitätsfunktionen verbessern das Benutzererlebnis und wecken das Interesse der Verbraucher.

Globale Akzeptanz Der Markt erfreut sich in allen Regionen einer breiten Akzeptanz, wobei sich die Regionen Asien-Pazifik, Nordamerika und Europa aufgrund starker Pendlerzahlen und unterstützender staatlicher Maßnahmen als wichtige Wachstumsregionen herauskristallisieren.



Länderspezifische Einblicke

Dieser Abschnitt bietet eine Analyse der Elektro-Tretroller-Industrie nach Regionen, wobei der Schwerpunkt auf der CAGR bis 2033 in Schlüsselländern liegt. Er erörtert die Wachstumsaussichten und neuesten Trends der Elektro-Tretroller-Industrie in Nordamerika, Europa und der Region Asien-Pazifik. Der Bericht analysiert außerdem den Markt in den jeweiligen Ländern, darunter die Vereinigten Staaten, Kanada, Deutschland, Italien, Frankreich, das Vereinigte Königreich, Spanien, China, Indien, Japan, ASEAN und ANZ.

Wichtige Trends, die den Markt für Elektro-Tretroller beeinflussen

Integration der austauschbaren Batterietechnologie

Der Einsatz einer Technologie mit austauschbaren Batterien beseitigt die Reichweitenangst und vereinfacht das Batteriemanagement. Dadurch werden elektrische Tretroller für Pendler und Stadtbewohner bequemer und praktischer.

Implementierung erweiterter Sicherheitsfunktionen Verbesserte Sicherheitsmerkmale wie integrierte Bremssysteme, hervorragende Stoßdämpfung und bessere Stabilität tragen zu einer ruhigeren und sichereren Fahrt bei, stärken das Vertrauen der Verbraucher und sprechen sicherheitsbewusste Benutzer an.

Einführung in das kompakte und leichte Design Die Entwicklung kompakter, leichter Elektro-Tretrollermodelle trägt der wachsenden Nachfrage nach tragbaren, platzsparenden Mobilitätslösungen Rechnung. Diese Designs sind besonders attraktiv für Pendler in der Stadt und Reisende, die nach einem unkomplizierten Transport für die letzte Meile suchen.

Integration von KI- und Machine-Learning-Algorithmen Die Integration von KI und maschinellem Lernen verbessert die prädiktiven Wartungsfunktionen der Roller und bietet ein personalisiertes Benutzererlebnis, fügt technologische Raffinesse hinzu und macht elektrische Tretroller für technisch versierte Verbraucher attraktiver.

Schwerpunkt Produktanpassung und Personalisierung Der Fokus auf Anpassungs- und Personalisierungsoptionen ermöglicht es den Benutzern, die Roller an ihre Vorlieben anzupassen, was eine tiefere Verbindung mit dem Produkt fördert und einen Wettbewerbsvorteil auf dem Markt bietet.



Regionalanalyse für den Markt für elektrische Tretroller

Nordamerika :

: Starkes Wachstum aufgrund zunehmender Urbanisierung, Umweltbewusstsein und staatlicher Anreize für umweltfreundliche Transportlösungen. Bedeutende Akzeptanz in Städten wie San Francisco, Los Angeles und New York, mit unterstützender Infrastruktur für Mikromobilität.

Europa : Eine rasche Einführung ist auf Nachhaltigkeitsinitiativen, strenge Emissionsvorschriften und eine umweltfreundliche Transportpolitik zurückzuführen. Zu den führenden Ländern zählen Deutschland, Frankreich und Großbritannien, wo Elektro-Tretroller ein beliebtes Fortbewegungsmittel in der Stadt sind.

: Asien-Pazifik : Der größte Markt wird durch die hohe Bevölkerungsdichte, die zunehmende Urbanisierung und den staatlichen Vorstoß hin zu nachhaltiger Mobilität angetrieben. Schlüsselmärkte sind China, Japan und Indien, in denen es einen deutlichen Anstieg an Roller-Sharing-Programmen und Infrastrukturausbau gibt.

: Lateinamerika : Wachsendes Interesse an erschwinglichen und umweltfreundlichen Transportlösungen in Städten wie São Paulo und Mexiko-Stadt. Zu den Herausforderungen zählen die Notwendigkeit einer besseren Infrastruktur und eines besseren regulatorischen Rahmens, um eine breite Einführung zu unterstützen.

: Naher Osten und Afrika : Das Marktwachstum verläuft langsamer, aber die zunehmende Urbanisierung und das Interesse an nachhaltigem Transport treiben die Akzeptanz in Städten wie Dubai und Kapstadt voran. Zu den wichtigsten Herausforderungen zählen die Notwendigkeit von Investitionen in die Infrastruktur und regulatorische Unterstützung.

:

Wichtige Unternehmen auf dem Markt

Micro Mobility Systems AG

Golabs Inc.

Vogelfahrten Inc.

Segway Inc.

IconBIT Limited

GOVECS AG

Razor LLC

Xiaomi Corporation

YADEA Technology Group Co. Ltd.

AKTIVO Scooter

VOI-Technologie

Drehen

SWAGTRON

Niu International

Wichtige Segmentierungen

Nach Produkttyp:

Zweiräder

Dreirädrige

Nach Batterietyp:

Bleibasiert

Auf Nickelbasis

Lithium-Ionen



Nach Preisspanne:

Unter 200 USD

USD 200 bis 375

USD 375,1 bis 750

750,1 bis 1.100 USD

Über 1.100 USD



Nach Radgröße:

Weniger als 8 Zoll

8 bis 8,5 Zoll

9 bis 9,5 Zoll

10 bis 10,5 Zoll

Größer als 11



Nach Endverwendung:

Persönlich

Vermietung/Sharing

Strafverfolgung



Nach Region:

Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Asien-Pazifik

Naher Osten und Afrika

Europa



Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

