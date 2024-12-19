YORVIPATH® (Palopegteriparatide) Now Commercially Available in the United States for the Treatment of Hypoparathyroidism in Adults

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that YORVIPATH® (palopegteriparatide; developed as TransCon PTH) is now commercially available by prescription in the United States. YORVIPATH is a prodrug of parathyroid hormone (PTH [1-34]), administered once-daily, designed to provide continuous exposure to active PTH over the 24-hour dosing period. It is the first and only medicine approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

“Members of our community have shared so many stories of positive changes in their lives while participating in clinical trials of YORVIPATH,” said Patty Keating, Executive Director of the HypoPARAthyroidism Association. “We are thrilled that YORVIPATH is now available in the United States, giving patients and physicians here a new approach to treating the underlying cause of this often-debilitating hormone deficiency.”

“We are pleased to make YORVIPATH commercially available in the United States, where it is the first and only FDA-approved treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults,” said Jan Mikkelsen, Ascendis Pharma’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We recognize the urgent unmet medical needs of the hypoparathyroidism community and are committed to doing all we can to ensure patients have affordable and broad access to YORVIPATH.”

Reflecting this commitment, Ascendis has established a dedicated YORVIPATH team within the U.S. Ascendis Signature Access Program® to support the patient treatment journey, which is staffed by specially trained nurses and offers a full suite of programs designed to help patients, caregivers, and physicians navigate each step of the treatment process. These include clinical education, assistance with prior authorization and appeals, training on proper injection procedures, and co-pay and other related assistance for eligible patients.

YORVIPATH (palopegteriparatide) Important Safety Information

INDICATION AND LIMITATIONS OF USE

YORVIPATH (palopegteriparatide) is indicated for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

YORVIPATH was not studied for acute post-surgical hypoparathyroidism.

YORVIPATH’s titration scheme was only evaluated in adults who first achieved an albumin-corrected serum calcium of at least 7.8 mg/dL using calcium and active vitamin D treatment.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

YORVIPATH is contraindicated in patients with severe hypersensitivity to palopegteriparatide or to any of its excipients. Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, angioedema, and urticaria, have been observed with parathyroid hormone (PTH) analogs.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Risk of Unintended Changes in Serum Calcium Levels Related to Number of Daily Injections

Use only one YORVIPATH injection to achieve the recommended once daily dosage. Using two YORVIPATH injections to achieve the recommended once daily dosage increases the variability of the total delivered dose, which can cause unintended changes in serum calcium levels, including hypercalcemia and hypocalcemia.

Serious Hypercalcemia

Serious events of hypercalcemia requiring hospitalization have been reported with YORVIPATH. The risk is highest when starting or increasing the dose of YORVIPATH but may occur at any time. Measure serum calcium 7 to 10 days after any dose change or if there are signs or symptoms of hypercalcemia, and at a minimum of every 4 to 6 weeks once the maintenance dose is achieved. Treat hypercalcemia if needed. If albumin-corrected serum calcium is greater than 12 mg/dL, withhold YORVIPATH for at least 2-3 days. For less serious hypercalcemia, adjust the dose of YORVIPATH, active vitamin D, and/or calcium supplements.

Serious Hypocalcemia

Serious events of hypocalcemia have been observed with PTH products, including YORVIPATH. The risk is highest when YORVIPATH is abruptly discontinued, but may occur at any time, even in patients who have been on stable doses of YORVIPATH. Measure serum calcium 7 to 10 days after any dose change or if there are signs or symptoms of hypocalcemia, and at a minimum of every 4 to 6 weeks once the maintenance dosage is achieved. Treat hypocalcemia if needed, and adjust the dose of YORVIPATH, active vitamin D, and/or calcium supplements if hypocalcemia occurs.

Potential Risk of Osteosarcoma

YORVIPATH is a PTH analog. An increased incidence of osteosarcoma (a malignant bone tumor) has been reported in male and female rats treated with PTH analogs, including teriparatide. Osteosarcoma occurrence in rats is dependent on teriparatide or PTH dose and treatment duration. Osteosarcoma has been reported in patients treated with teriparatide in the postmarketing setting; however, an increased risk of osteosarcoma has not been observed in observational studies in humans. There are limited data assessing the risk of osteosarcoma beyond 2 years of teriparatide use.

YORVIPATH is not recommended in patients who are at increased risk of osteosarcoma, such as patients with:

Open epiphyses. YORVIPATH is not approved in pediatric patients.

Metabolic bone diseases other than hypoparathyroidism, including Paget’s disease of bone.

Unexplained elevations of alkaline phosphatase.

Bone metastases or a history of skeletal malignancies.

History of external beam or implant radiation therapy involving the skeleton.

Hereditary disorders predisposing to osteosarcoma.

Instruct patients to promptly report clinical symptoms (e.g., persistent localized pain) and signs (e.g., soft tissue mass tender to palpation) that could be consistent with osteosarcoma.

Orthostatic Hypotension

Orthostatic hypotension has been reported with YORVIPATH. Associated signs and symptoms may include decreased blood pressure, dizziness (including postural dizziness), palpitations, tachycardia, presyncope, or syncope. Such symptoms can be managed by dosing at bedtime, while reclining. YORVIPATH should be administered initially when the patient can sit or lie down due to the potential of orthostatic hypotension.

Risk of Digoxin Toxicity with Concomitant Use of Digitalis Compounds

YORVIPATH increases serum calcium, and therefore, concomitant use with digoxin (which has a narrow therapeutic index) may predispose patients to digitalis toxicity if hypercalcemia develops. Digoxin efficacy may be reduced if hypocalcemia is present. When YORVIPATH is used concomitantly with digoxin, measure serum calcium and digoxin levels routinely, and monitor for signs and symptoms of digoxin toxicity. Refer to the digoxin prescribing information for dose adjustments, if needed.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (≥ 5%) in patients treated with Yorvipath were injection site reactions (39%), vasodilatory signs and symptoms (28%), headache (21%), diarrhea (10%), back pain (8%), hypercalcemia (8%) and oropharyngeal pain (7%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Drugs Affected by Serum Calcium

Digoxin: YORVIPATH increases serum calcium, therefore, concomitant use with digoxin (which has a narrow therapeutic index) may predispose patients to digitalis toxicity if hypercalcemia develops. Digoxin efficacy may be reduced if hypocalcemia is present. When YORVIPATH is used concomitantly with digoxin, measure serum calcium and digoxin levels, and monitor for signs and symptoms of digoxin toxicity. Adjustment of the digoxin and/or YORVIPATH dose may be needed.

Drugs Known to Affect Serum Calcium

Drugs that affect serum calcium may alter the therapeutic response to YORVIPATH. Measure serum calcium more frequently when YORVIPATH is used concomitantly with these drugs, particularly after these drugs are initiated, discontinued, or dose adjusted.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy

Available data from reports of pregnancies in the clinical trials from drug development are insufficient to identify a drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or other adverse maternal or fetal outcomes. If YORVIPATH is administered during pregnancy, or if a patient becomes pregnant while receiving YORVIPATH, healthcare providers should report YORVIPATH exposure by calling 1-844-442-7236.

Lactation

Monitor infants breastfed by females treated with YORVIPATH for symptoms of hypercalcemia or hypocalcemia. Consider monitoring serum calcium in the breastfed infant.

You are encouraged to report side effects to FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Ascendis Pharma at 1-844-442-7236.

Please click here to review full Prescribing Information for YORVIPATH® in the United States.

About Hypoparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism is an endocrine disease caused by insufficient levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH), the primary regulator of calcium and phosphate balance in the body, acting directly on bone, kidney, and indirectly on the intestine. Individuals with hypoparathyroidism may experience a range of severe and potentially life-threatening short-term and long-term complications, including neuromuscular irritability, renal complications, extra-skeletal calcifications, and cognitive impairment. Post-surgical hypoparathyroidism accounts for the majority of cases (70-80%), while other etiologies include autoimmune and idiopathic causes.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technology platform to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, Ascendis uses its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States. Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

