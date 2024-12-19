2024 Fall Economic Statement Overlooks Key Urban Indigenous Priorities

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) acknowledges the release of the 2024 Fall Economic Statement and the contributions of Budget 2024. However, we remain concerned about the absence of sustainable financial commitments for urban Indigenous peoples. Friendship Centres play a key role in delivering Indigenous-led programs and services in areas such as language, culture, health and wellbeing, skills and training development, among other supports to urban Indigenous communities, and yet the federal government has not indicated a renewed and enhanced funding commitment as a priority.

The absence of sustained funding would have immediate and far-reaching impacts on the Friendship Centre Movement (FCM) and the urban Indigenous communities they serve. Friendship Centres provide critical frontline programs to over half of the Indigenous population. Without a clear financial commitment, urban Indigenous individuals and families will face devastating impacts without access to the vital supports that address poverty, housing, health, mental health, and community wellbeing.

“Friendship Centres have long been central in providing urban Indigenous communities with essential Indigenous-led programs and services. It is imperative that the federal government recognize the importance and necessity of Friendship Centres,” said Jocelyn Formsma, Chief Executive Officer of the NAFC. “Without a clear and continued financial commitment, Friendship Centres will face significant uncertainty, jeopardizing their ability to deliver crucial services.”

While the NAFC is pleased with previous funding earmarked for Friendship Centres in Budget 2024, Friendship Centres require long-term sustainable funding commitments to ensure the well-being of the communities they serve. The NAFC calls on the federal government to recognize the urgent need for sustainable long-term funding that reflects the realities and growing demands of urban Indigenous communities.

The NAFC represents over 100 local Friendship Centres and Provincial/Territorial Associations in every province and territory in Canada (except Prince Edward Island). Friendship Centres are urban Indigenous community hubs that provide a wide range of programs and services for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people living in urban, rural, and northern communities. Collectively, Friendship Centres are the largest and most comprehensive urban Indigenous service delivery network in Canada.