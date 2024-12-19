LPL Financial Continues to Transform the Advisor and Investor Experience Through Financial Technology

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leader in the wealth management industry, today announced updates to the firm’s financial technology, investment solutions and platform infrastructure. This sustained focus demonstrates LPL’s commitment to helping advisors leverage existing and new technologies to maximize their time, deliver bespoke client experiences, and provide more sophisticated and personalized financial advice.

In 2024, LPL invested approximately $500 million in technology innovation and infrastructure enhancements. This investment fueled over 250 new product enhancements directly impacting advisor, institution and end-client experiences this year, while also enabling a first-of-its-kind strategic integration with Prudential Financial.

“Leveraging our scale and the insights from 28,000 advisors, we continuously enhance and reinvest in our technology to align with their and their clients' most pressing needs,” said Greg Gates, Chief Technology and Information Officer at LPL. “Our aim is to streamline processes and free up valuable resources, enabling advisors and institutions to focus on their businesses. Additionally, we remain committed to fortifying our platforms with robust security and faster performance, aimed at ensuring they are reliable and resilient.”

Most recently, LPL launched AI Advisor Solutions, a curated program designed to help advisors balance time-saving AI tools with compliance and regulatory risk management. The firm plans to expand its third-party AI-powered solutions next year and is piloting a program that applies AI to generate customized insights that shape personalized financial planning.

Upgraded Tech Solutions

Technology enhancements and updates throughout the fourth quarter include:

Modernized Move Money Check Disbursement Process: A new guided user interface and intuitive in-transaction submission capabilities enable faster movement of money, simplifying the process for investors.

A new guided user interface and intuitive in-transaction submission capabilities enable faster movement of money, simplifying the process for investors. Redesigned Account View Mobile App Overview Page: A simplified user experience and improved navigation enrich the user experience in Account View, LPL’s end-investor-facing interface.

A simplified user experience and improved navigation enrich the user experience in Account View, LPL’s end-investor-facing interface. Enhanced Client Reporting in Account View: Streamlines the process for advisors to schedule and send reports to investors directly from Account View.

Streamlines the process for advisors to schedule and send reports to investors directly from Account View. New ClientWorks Model Screener: LPL’s advisor platform, ClientWorks, was updated to enable more advanced search and comparison modeling of portfolios in LPL’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Manager Select and Optimum Market Portfolios platforms.

LPL’s advisor platform, ClientWorks, was updated to enable more advanced search and comparison modeling of portfolios in LPL’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Manager Select and Optimum Market Portfolios platforms. Updated Capabilities in ClientWorks Rebalancer: Following the national rollout of LPL’s enhanced trading rebalancing platform earlier this year, the firm added features in Q4, including the ability to view session history and a new streamlined dashboard.



Leadership Expansion

Further strengthening its technology leadership, LPL recently welcomed two additional accomplished executives to its team: Sid Vyas, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer of Infrastructure and Operations, and Renana Friedlich, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer. Vyas oversees the stability and reliability of LPL’s operating platforms and Friedlich spearheads LPL’s cybersecurity strategy.

Industry Recognition

LPL received the award for “Artificial Intelligence—Customer Engagement” at the Datos Insights 2024 Digital Wealth Management Impact Awards. Additionally, two LPL executives recently received ORBIE® Awards recognizing their achievements as CIOs and demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Kristie Edling-Day, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer overseeing advisor experience, received an ORBIE in Philadelphia, and Billy Runyan, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer overseeing platform modernization, received an ORBIE in Central Texas. Greg Gates is also a finalist for the 2025 National ORBIE Award.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 28,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com

