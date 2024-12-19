Fusion Health Appoints Two New Board Members to Propel Growth and Enhance Strategic Vision

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Health, a leading healthcare technology and services company focused on bringing clinicians into the hospital, healthcare facility, and home to support patients and health plan members, is excited to announce the appointment of two board members, Mike Tudeen and Mike Wiechart.

Messrs. Tudeen and Wiechart have deep industry expertise and strong track records building successful healthcare enterprises and will support Fusion Health’s strong growth trajectory. Mr. Tudeen will serve as Chairman of the company.

“I am thrilled to welcome Messrs. Tudeen and Wiechart to Fusion Health,” said Bales Nelson, Fusion Health CEO. “We are on the precipice of transformational growth, with a tremendous opportunity to innovate and scale mission-critical services to clients across the healthcare continuum. Their experience and strategic insights will be invaluable to my leadership team as we build the next great healthcare services company.”

Mike Tudeen is a highly accomplished healthcare business builder with a focus on high-risk population management. He is the Vice Chairman and former CEO of CareBridge, a manager of home care and community-based services, which recently announced a deal to be purchased by Elevance Health. Previously, he served as CEO of PopHealthCare, a leader in risk adjustment and population care management before its acquisition by GuideWell Mutual.

Mike Wiechart brings three decades of executive leadership experience in hospital administration and hospital-based services. He currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer of TeamHealth, one of the nation's largest providers of hospital-based clinical outsourcing.

Messrs. Tudeen and Wiechart join CEO Bales Nelson and President Allen Dye, and a deep executive leadership team of experienced healthcare operators at Fusion Health. Since investing in the company with the support of Waud Capital Partners in December 2022, Fusion Health has more than doubled revenue by rapidly scaling its healthcare staffing solutions and launching a new offering delivering software-enabled in-home health wellness assessments to several top health plans and their members. Mr. Nelson and Mr. Dye have experience building companies at the intersection of technology and healthcare services, having previously served as either founders or executive leaders of CenseoHealth, Signify Health (now a CVS Health company), THMed (now Curative, a Doximity brand), Merritt Hawkins, and AMN Healthcare.

Fusion Health is a leading healthcare technology and services company, focused on bringing clinicians into the hospital, healthcare facility, and home to support patients and health plan members. Through its Healthcare Staffing division, it delivers locum tenens and advanced practitioner staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities, and through its Advantage division it delivers software-enabled in-home health wellness assessments to health plans and their members.

https://fusion-advantage.com/

https://fusionhcs.com/